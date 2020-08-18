Movies Under the Stars Drive-In Edition will premiere this Friday

Flint, MI– Movies Under the Stars Drive-In Edition will premiere on Friday, August 21 at The Whiting Auditorium Parking Lot located 1241 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI 48503. Communities First, Inc. has hosted the popular summer outdoor film series for the past six years. This year, in light of COVID-19 we will offer a modified version of this wonderful family event.

This event will feature food and in car activities for families to play as well as special treats during the evening. The gates will open at 8:00pm and the film starts at dusk. Due to the State of Michigan COVID guidelines tickets will be required for each vehicle. All guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and to wear masks and practice social distancing if they exit. Each registered vehicle will receive a snack bag and pizza for the guests. The experience is free; however, donations are encouraged. The registration for this event can be found at http://cfi.ticketleap.com/mutsflint

Providing free and low-cost entertainment for families is very important to the organization. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO said, “This year has been full of challenges and adjustments, but we wanted to bring a bit of joy and fun to the community as summer winds down. Movies Under the Stars – Drive-In Edition promises to be fun, safe and relaxing for all in attendance.”

Sponsors for this amazing event include:

Team One Credit Union, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, The Nartel Family Foundation, Kettering University, Lynne Hurand, Gary & Carol Hurand, RAD Conversions, Glenn and Essence Wilson and many others.