Flint, MI — “Movies Under the Stars” is back for another summer season.

The outdoor movie series, hosted by Communities First, Inc. will offer three family friendly films and pre-movie parties on the back lawn of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

The lineup for this summer’s series is:

July 7 – Wall-E

– Wall-E July 28 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish August 25 – The Super Mario Bros Movie

Pre-movie parties begin at 7:00 p.m. and movies will be shown at dusk, according to a Communities First press release.

The release also notes that attendees can expect all of the traditional activities of the event, which CFI has hosted for the past nine summers, “with food, fun, prizes and resources for the whole family.”

Additionally, a community resource fair featuring social, financial and health care service providers, will also be held at the August 25th movie showing.

Movies Under the Stars is a free event, but community members are encouraged to register at cfi.ticketleap.com. Communities First’s team will also post any weather-related cancellations or updates about the event to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.