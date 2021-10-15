Flint, MI—More than two years after their last event in Flint, Pure Pro Wrestling is ready to ring the bell in the Vehicle City once again.

Advertised as Michigan’s “largest and only touring brand of pro wrestling,” Pure Pro Wrestling will be holding an event at Iceland Arena on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature wrestlers such as Gideon Malice, The Nomads, Tenshi, Mr. One Night Only, Tay Rizer, and Flint native Aaron Orion.

Flint native Samson Real will defend his Michigan State Heavyweight Championship against “High Profile” Dylan Night in the show’s main event.

Flint native Samson Real will defend his Michigan State Heavyweight Championship against “High Profile” Dylan Night in the main event of Pure Pro Wrestling’s first show in Flint in more than two years.

Pure Pro Wrestling came close to permanently shutting down while live events were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for the help of unemployment assistance, the Genesee Chamber of Commerce and SBA grants I would have closed my doors for good after 15+ years of hard work,” said owner Joe Byrd. “I’m thrilled to be coming home where it all started for us.”

Pure Pro Wrestling says their shows are rated PG and encourage families to come enjoy the athletic competition.

“If you have never witnessed a pro wrestling show live, you are in for a treat. Our fans are amazing people who love to have a good time while being respectful to families in attendance. Seeing pro wrestling on TV is nothing compared to the adrenaline and excitement you and your family will feel at ringside! And the best part is that all the wrestlers will be available for autographs and photos,” Byrd said.

Tickets range from $10 for bleacher seating to $20 for ringside seats and are available on Pure Pro Wrestling’s website.