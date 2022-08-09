Flint, MI — Anime heroes, or at least fans dressed as them, rubbed elbows with Marvel villains and video game characters alike at Really Cool Comic Con in the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. over the weekend on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Along with vendors selling everything from Lego minifigures to imported Japanese toys, the convention featured cosplay contests and video game tournaments. Retired WWE wrestlers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Brutus Beefcake made appearances, and famed “Power Rangers” actor and anime voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch showed up, too.

Check out the cosplays for yourself in the photos below:

Attendees walk through vendor booths during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lucas Lawrence, dressed as All Might from the anime “My Hero Academia,” tests his strength with a round of pull-ups during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jay Price poses for a picture with Glaycier and Tided Pod during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Devon Smith, dressed as a character from the anime “Demon Slayer,” poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Phonzo Brown, dressed as the joker from “Batman,” poses for a photo with Jonathan Williams and Casey Snell during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

An attendee dressed as Krampus from the movie “Krampus” walks through vendor booths during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A cosplayer dressed as Ursula from the movie “The Little Mermaid” spins around to show her costume during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Azrael Ortega, dressed as Din Djarin from the television show “The Mandolorian,” strikes a pose during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A cosplayer dressed as Shacktron from the television show “Gravity Falls” shows his costume during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees react during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mark Leverette, dressed as the “Batman” villian The Painter, poses for a photo during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. This was Leveretee’s first comic con, he said, and he chose to dress up as The Painter because he could relate to the character and liked his look. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Celeste hugs her boyfriend Wyatt during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Johnny Walker and Jayden Walker play the video game “Mortal Kombat” during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Johann Thomas, Hollister Henry, Oleander Drumm and Jason Jones play the video game “Super Smash Bros. Melee” during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ricardio Garcia and Adrian Headley face off in the video game “Street Fighter III: Third Strike” during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mason Smith, dressed as Full Hollow Ichigo from the anime “Bleach” poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyler Shephard, dressed as Sniper Mask from the anime “High-Rise Invasion,” poses for a photo during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees wait in line for an autograph from WWE Hall-of-Fame wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

WWE Hall-of-Fame wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan speaks with Jeremy Donley before signing a figure for him during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Famed actor Johnny Yong Bosch autographs a Power Rangers comic for Aaron Torpey and Gavin Torpey during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Bosch has acted in multiple “Power Rangers” television series, and he has voiced characters in notable anime productions such as “Akira” and “Bleach.” (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Famed actor Johnny Yong Bosch poses for a photo with Aaron Torpey and Gavin Torpey during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Bosch has acted in multiple “Power Rangers” television series, and he has voiced characters in notable anime productions such as “Akira” and “Bleach.” (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Axel McCullough, dressed as Sundrop form the video game “Five Nights at Freddie’s,” Jodi Vidal, dressed as Shinobu Kocho from the anime “Demon Slayer,” and Aspen Spencer, dressed as Yuno Gasai from the manga “Future Diary” pose for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Christian Devries, dressed as Mute from the video game “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige,” poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Patrick Kelley, dressed as MCR Ranger from the video game “Fallout: New Vegas,” poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Glaycier and Tided pod bump snouts during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Terrell Culbert, a comic artist with the publishing company Last Son Comics, colors in a character during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Culbert, from the Detroit area, has been drawing for more than 20 years, he said (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Terrell Culbert, a comic artist with the publishing company Last Son Comics, colors in a character during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Culbert, from the Detroit area, has been drawing for more than 20 years, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Self-taught pencil artist J’Ben draws during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Artist Kyle Irving points out details on one of his skate board paintings during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Scooter Husbenet and Parker Husbenet look at custom-pinted figures made by Kyle Irving during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jess Whelan, dressed as Boo from the movie “Monsters, Inc.,” walks through vendor booths with Jordan Moore, dressed as Sully from same movie, during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Randy Reynolds, not pictured, created the costumes. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jesse Burcar and Chris Burcar shop for Lego minifigures during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brendan Kurtz looks through comics during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jeff Ryder, owner of the store Ryder Hobbies in Royal Oak, Mich., poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Ryder started working at his father’s hobby store in 1974 and has been in the industry ever since. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Barrett Bader and Derrick Duve look at lego minifigures during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jaydan Hunt and Nick Hunt look through “Pokemon” plushes during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Phil and Maggie look at Lego minifigures during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

John Hartzler, owner of Mr. J’s Toy Box, poses for a photo at his booth during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. Hartzler bought his first brick-and-mortar store when he was 19 years old, he said. He bought the store from his friend, a comic artist who sold it after landing a job with Marvel, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Makayla Lawrence, dressed as Jotaro Kujo from the anime “JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures,” Lucas Lawrence, dressed as All Might from the anime “My Hero Academia,” and Nicole Harris, dressed as Shield Knight from the video game “Shovel Knight” look through jewelery during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Luna Wight, owner of the toy shop Legendary Japanese Imports, poses for a photo with her coworkers Cody Hill and Tania Butto during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cosplayers pose for a group photo during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zak Wilkins and Quaid Wilkins unload their “Pokemon” costumes during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sylvia Harkai, dressed as The Projectionist from the video game series “Bendy,” poses for a photo during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jordan Pitock, dressed as Usagi Tsukino from the television show “Sailor Moon,” poses for a photo with Melannie Lincoln, dressed as Sailor Moon from the same show during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A festival attendee wearing a deflated T-rex costume checks their phone during the cosplay contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Heather Rieger, dressed as Light Fury from the movie series “How to Train Your Dragon,” during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Xaria Bailey, dressed as Katsuki Bakugo from the anime “My Hero Academia,” and Carmen Bailey, dressed as Todoroki Shoto from the same anime, pose for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Bre Hochstein, dressed as Rody Soul from the anime “My Hero Academia,” poses for a photo during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kaitlyn Petty poses for a photo during the Cosplay Contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A cosplayer dressed as Cinderella takes to the stage during the cosplay contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A cosplayer dressed as Cinderella prepares to go on stage during the cosplay contest at Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)