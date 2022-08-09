Flint, MI — Anime heroes, or at least fans dressed as them, rubbed elbows with Marvel villains and video game characters alike at Really Cool Comic Con in the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. over the weekend on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Along with vendors selling everything from Lego minifigures to imported Japanese toys, the convention featured cosplay contests and video game tournaments. Retired WWE wrestlers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Brutus Beefcake made appearances, and famed “Power Rangers” actor and anime voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch showed up, too.
Check out the cosplays for yourself in the photos below:
Leave a comment