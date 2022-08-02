Flint, MI–Really Cool Comic Con is set to return to Flint’s Dort Financial Center the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, 2022.

“We have created a unique experience that has grown to be Michigan’s largest summer comic con,” said Michael Blagborne, Operations Director for Really Cool Comic Con LLC, which is now in its second year at the Dort Financial Center.

The event will feature over $1,000 in cash plus prizes for a cosplay contest, over $500 in cash plus prizes for the video game tournaments, four legendary hall-of-fame wrestler guests, two female jedi-masters from Star Wars, and the first Michigan appearance in over 20 years of legendary boxer Eric “ButterBean” Esch.

“If you’re into comics, toys, video games, anime, Funko pops, there will be something for everyone,” Blagborne said, who added that celebrity guests will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Those celebrity guests include Johnny Yong Bosch, who is known for his role as the black Power Ranger and voicing characters in anime movies and shows like Demon Slayer, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and Akira, as well as artists Scott Rosema and Bill Messner-Loebs, who have worked on many Marvel and DC comics, and Bill Morrison, who has an extensive career working on the Simpsons and Mad Magazine.

Additionally, Corin Nemec and other stars of the horror movie Half Dead Fred will take part in a special main-stage panel to coincide with the film’s debut at the Capitol Theatre on Aug. 7.

Aside from celebrities, Really Cool Comic Con 2022 will host over 200 tables of artists and vendors selling comics, original art, pop culture collectables, and vintage and new toys.

Adult admission is $20 on Saturday Aug. 6, $15 for Sunday, Aug. 7, or $30 for a weekend pass. Parking is free as is admission for kids age 10 and under.

Tickets are available online, at Media Reload stores, and at the event center’s box office day-of.