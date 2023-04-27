Flint, MI—Flint-based Social Impact Philanthropy Investment, or SIPI, is bringing back its “Community Impact Sessions” program for local nonprofits this spring.

According to a SIPI press release, the six-session program is geared toward helping nonprofit organizations “create an action plan for accomplishing key goals and beginning implementation.”

It will run on Wednesdays from May 3, 2023 to June 7, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the first session taking place at the Flint Development Center, located at 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.

Further sessions will be hosted at other organizations throughout Flint.

There is no charge for the program, which is funded by the Ruth Mott Foundation, however advanced registration is required and spots are limited.

“The Spring Cohort does not replicate the lectures you had to sit through in school,” the release promises, and sessions will feature “diverse local organizations” so participants can see firsthand how challenges are addressed.

“Participants will engage in collaborative sessions with the SIPI team, but will also learn from and with their peers,” said Jordan Brown, SIPI’s vice president. “This cohort is an opportunity to re-focus and strategize in a way you will walk away energized and excited on a weekly basis.”

According to SIPI, over two dozen Flint nonprofits and cause-based businesses have renewed their organizations by taking part in prior Community Impact Sessions.

The organization plans to welcome eight new participants for its spring 2023 cohort, and noted those participants will have “the chance to create a strategic plan that addresses operations, programming, HR, finance and more.”

“I found the program invaluable for Factory Two,” said Craig Farrington, Factory Two’s director, in the release. “We had grown quickly and just dealt with a pandemic. The Community Impact program gave us a chance to reassess, consider our programming strengths, and plan for the future.”

SIPI noted the program is for a range of possible groups, including nonprofit organizations, social enterprises and cause-based businesses seeking to refine goals and strategic direction, improve programs, and generate more revenue. Officials encouraged participation from executive directors to key staff or board members at such organizations.

According to the release, SIPI staff will also be available to provide one-on-one coaching to participants during and after the program.

For more information or questions, Brown can be reached at jordan@sipi-inc.com.