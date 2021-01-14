Flint, MI– Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder pleaded not guilty to two counts of willful neglect of duty in relation to the Flint Water Crisis.

Snyder was arraigned at the Genesee County 67th District Courthouse in Flint Thursday morning.

His charges, which were reported Wednesday night, are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Judge Christopher Odette set a $10,000 personal bond for each misdemeanor count, and a travel restriction which would not allow Snyder to leave Michigan without permission from the court.

Pretrial is set to for Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge William Crawford.