Flint, MI–Still searching for the perfect gift to give out this weekend?

Flint City Hard Cider Co. might be able to help.

They’re the organizers behind the Last Minute Holiday Market taking place Dec. 23, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 610 Martin Luther King Ave. in Flint.

“For Christmas, we wanted to get some local makers together for a last minute shopping experience that supports the people of Flint and their small businesses,” said Haley Orange, the taproom manager for Flint City Hard Cider Co.

Vendors include Indabag Clothing, Flint Candle Co., Stigmata, Cinnamon & Honey Bakery, and more.

“I’m excited to be a part of this holiday market because Flint is full of creatives and entrepreneurs and it’s important that we support each other as much as possible,” said Nathan Dell, the owner of Indabag. “This is one of the many niches of the community that Flint has to offer, the energy is motivation and I’m proud to be part of it.”