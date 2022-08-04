Flint, MI—The Antidote Fest sent the booming bass lines and soulful melodies of more than a dozen local music artists reverberating through Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 30 in an effort to show a glimpse of the rich pool of local hip-hop and R&B talent Flint is home to.

“We want to give them a platform to do what we feel like they do best,” said Jujuan Thorn, general manager of The Antidote Studio, which hosted the festival. “A lot of people give attention to, you know, a certain kind of music here, which is cool. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we just kind of want to shine a light on a lot of the other talent that might go overlooked.”

The Antidote Fest will return to Flint each year, Thorn said, but some have asked him to put on more shows in the meantime. In March, the Antidote brought more than 20 Flint music artists to the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to perform in a show called “The Sound of Flint.”

“But the whole irony of it was that there is no sound of Flint, you get what I’m saying?” Thorn said. “There’s no one sound of Flint. Everything musically going on here is the sound of Flint.”

The Antidote Studio, launched in 2020, is a nonprofit recording studio based out of the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) on Flint’s northside. In addition to producing tracks for numerous local artists, the studio offers educational programs for young people enrolled at SBEV.

Thorn said The Antidote got its name through its mission: to “cultivate a cure for our community.”

“The city of Flint has been hurt by so many things, from economic type of issues to the water crisis,” Thorn said. “We want to be the cure, and music is at the center of that for us. That’s our medium that we choose to operate in and help people through. It’s not just about us at The Antidote. The Antidote is the community’s studio. It’s not mine.”

Flint-based rapper Jada Ali dances on a row of speakers while she performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Jada Ali performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Tiera Santoya and Jada Ali perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Tay Boogie and Jada Ali perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Major, Richyyy Ray, Eveleen Clarke and Cochise Hardy hang out ahead of The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sheena Harris, owner of the Fruits of Elegance food truck, puts the final touches on a loaded smoothie while vending at The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Infamous NDS dances to DJ Jayare’s set between rap performances during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Women step to DJ Jayare’s set between rap performances during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based musician Yama performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Shorti performs as he walks through the crowd during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Shorti and Hood Ghandi perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aiesha Lewis, the event coordinator at Flint Downtown Development Authority , dances during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022.

A concertgoer embraces another during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A bottle of Patrón tequila rests on a ledge ahead of The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A bowl of ice cream melts on a ledge ahead of The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rita Williams, Kendrick Williams, Johann Thomas, Aaden Thomas, Malia Edwards and Jaalen Flemming, all relatives of Flint-based rapper Jeff Skigh, hang out during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Joker Brim, CEO of the artist management company Blood Rich Business (BRBMG), poses for a photo with Macka General, a manager at BRBMG, during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Velly Beretta performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Velly Beretta performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Concertgoers sing along as Flint-based rapper Velly Beretta performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoers hang out during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Nicholas Barkman and Savanna Kosiba pose for a portrait during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

MC Silly Boy smiles during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Najee Hornsby, Edmund Merriweather and Bossmane Jizzle pose for a photo during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nakajah Veal and Aleah Reed dance with their friends during Flint-based rapper Rashad Reed’s performance at The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tory Osborne, Teyana Jackson, Kendall Mears and Niajah Hood dance to DJ Jayare’s set between rap performances during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Social media influencer Riri, music producer Blankka and rapper IBH EJ pose for a photo ahead of The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers PMoe and D. Poe, who also shoots video and photos for the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Rashad Reed performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Rashad Reed performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vantrell “Krispy” Erving, founder of the clothing company SIAK, rolls a blunt during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper PMoe sits near the audience as he performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes cheers on his fellow rapper PMoe as he performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper PMoe performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

MC Silly Boy introduces his cohost Alicia Wicks during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Javier Wicks and Alicia Wicks pose for a photo during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The audience watches local rappers Ace Gabbana and Cameron Tyler perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Ace Gabbana and singer Taylor Tatum perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Cameron Tyler and singer Taylor Tatum perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Cameron Tyler, Jernē and Ace Gabbana perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Jernē, Ace Gabbana and Cameron Tyler perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Ace Gabbana performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Twicee, Velly Beretta and Jeff Skigh perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Twicee performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Jeff Skigh performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Figga Da Kid and Jeff Skigh perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chrys Moody and Stoner Gang Reece watch local rapper King Ca$hes perform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based R&B artist Sixonesix performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based musician BayBro cheers on his fellow rapper King Ca$shes as he performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022.