Flint, MI– According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint. The city also has a host of new school board members and renewed its extant police services millage.

The Nov. 8 election saw Flint’s incumbent mayor Sheldon Neeley beat out the city’s former mayor Dr. Karen Weaver. Neeley has served a three-year term as mayor of Flint since 2019, while Weaver was Flint’s mayor from 2015 to 2019.

Neeley ultimately won with 11,692 votes or 52.90% of the total votes. Weaver received 10,411 votes, accounting for 47.10% of the total votes.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley gives the history of Floyd J. McCree during a ceremony on April 4, 2022, at City Hall, honoring McCree, a civil rights activist and Flint’s first Black mayor. A statue of McCree was erected outside of City Hall by sculpture artist Joe Rundell. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley watches election results during his watch party in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat) According to an Oct. 28 City of Flint press release, a 2018 change to the city’s charter means that Neeley will start his new term the Monday following the certification of the state’s gubernatorial general election results, which may take up to three weeks.

Aside from the Flint mayoral race results, below is a wrap-up of all of the Nov. 8 general election’s winners and losers, along with both state and local-level proposals:

Statewide Races

According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results for 81 of 83 counties—the latest update at the time of writing—incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer secured a close victory with 49.35% of the overall vote.

Whitmer’s fellow Democrat Jocelyn Benson won another term as Secretary of State while incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel beat her Republican opponent, Matthew DePerno.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Gretchen Whitmer / Garlin D. Gilchrist II (D) – 2,017,322 votes, or 53.43% of all the votes

Tudor M. Dixon / Shane Hernandez (R) – 1,695,778 votes, or 44.92% of all the votes

Mary Buzuma / Brian Ellison (Libertarian) – 33,378 votes, or 0.88% of all the votes

Donna Brandenburg / Mellissa Carone (U.S. Taxpayers) – 14,867 votes, or 0.39% of all the votes

Kevin Hogan / Destiny Clayton (Green) – 9,519 votes, or 0.25% of all the votes

Daryl M. Simpson / Doug Dern (Natural Law) – 4,517 votes, or 0.12% of all the votes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer updates the Flint community on the upcoming construction of a Michigan State Park at Chevy Commons during a press conference. The press conference was held at the Kettering University GM Mobility Research Center on March 31, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson (D) – 2,047,712 votes, or 54.77% of all the votes

Kristina Elaine Karamo (R) – 1,605,733 votes, or 42.95% of all the votes

Gregory Scott Stempfle (Libertarian) – 45,344 votes, or 1.21% of all the votes

Christine Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers) – 25,288 votes, or 0.68% of all the votes

Larry James Hutchinson (Green) – 14,506 votes, or 0.39% of all the votes

Attorney General

Dana Nessel (D) – 1,932,718 votes, or 52.12% of all the votes

Matthew DePerno (R) – 1,687,831 votes, or 45.52% of all the votes

Joseph W. McHugh Jr. (Libertarian) – 58,240 votes, or 1.57% of all the votes

Gerald T. Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers) – 29,367 votes, or 0.79% of all the votes

Congressional

Congressman Dan Kildee sought re-election as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, which includes the City of Flint. Kildee was opposed by Paul Junge, a Republican, David Canny, a Libertarian, and Kathy Goodwin, the Working Class Party candidate.

In the congressional race, Kildee and Junge received the most votes. Kildee received 178,277 votes, accounting for 53.09% of the votes. Junge received 143,815 votes, which was 42.83% of the votes.

Dan Kildee, the incumbent in the race for Michigan’s 8th Dirstrict, speaks to a crowd of supporters at his watch party for the election results at Sauce Italian American Kitchen in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

“Today we celebrate a hard-fought campaign victory,” Kildee said in a press release following the Associated Press calling his win. “But tomorrow, we get right back to work for mid-Michigan’s working families.”

Legislature

Jim Ananich, incumbent state senator for Michigan’s 27th District, did not run for re-election, so current state representative John Cherry, a Democrat, and Aaron Gardner, a Republican, ran to take his place.

Cherry will be the new representative for Michigan’s 27th district, which includes Flint, Mich., after receiving 64,189 votes or 64.09% of all the votes. Gardner received 35,972 votes, which was 35.91% of all the votes.

State Representative Cynthia Neeley, who serves the City of Flint as representative of Michigan’s 70th District, was also on the general election ballot. Tim Butler, a Republican, challenged her for her seat.

The role of representative for Michigan’s 70th district will go to Cynthia Neeley with 21,277 votes, or 82.03% of all the votes. Butler received 4,660 votes, which accounted for 17.97% of all the votes.

State Board Races

These are the Secretary of State’s unofficial results for 81 of Michigan’s 83 counties available at press time.

State Board of Education (2 positions)

Pamela Pugh (D) – 1,716,534 votes, or 24.72% of all the votes

Tamara D. Carlone (R) – 1,402,732 votes, or 23.77% of all the votes

Mitchell Robinson (D) – 1,648,510 votes, or 23.74% of all the votes

Linda Lee Tarver (R) – 1,615,344 votes, or 23.26% of all the votes

Mary Anne Hering (Working Class) – 120,058 votes, or 1.73% of all the votes

Donna Gundle-Krieg (Libertarian) – 75,248 votes, or 1.08% of all the votes

Bill Hall (Libertarian) – 74,675 votes, or 1.08% of all the votes

Ethan Hobson (U.S. Taxpayers) – 42,887 votes, or 0.62% of all the votes



Regent of the University of Michigan (2 positions)

Kathy White (D) – 1,674,530 votes, or 24.71% of all the votes

Lena Epstein (R) – 1,650,573 votes, or 24.35% of all the votes

Mike Behm (D) – 1,632,455 votes, or 24.08% of all the votes

Sevag Vartanian (R) – 1,539,650 votes, or 22.72% of all the votes

Eric Larson (Libertarian) – 110,485 votes, or 1.63% of all the votes

Sherry A. Wells (Green) – 67,002 votes, or 0.99% of all the votes

Joe Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers) – 63,233 votes, or 0.93% of all the votes

Kathleen Oakford (Natural Law) – 40,121 votes, or 0.59% of all the votes

Trustee of Michigan State University (2 positions)

Mike Balow (R) – 1,664,654 votes, or 24.64% of all the votes

Renee Knake Jefferson (D) – 1,653,412 votes, or 24.48% of all the votes

Travis Menge (R) – 1,360,922 votes, or 25.79% of all the votes

Dennis Denno (D) – 1,615,079 votes, or 23.91% of all the votes

Claranna Gelineau (Libertarian) – 86,110 votes, or 1.27% of all the votes

Max Riekse (Libertarian) – 72,330 votes, or 1.07% of all the votes

Robin Lea Laurain (Green) – 68,586 votes, or 1.02% of all the votes

Governor of Wayne State University (2 positions)

Christa Murphy (R) – 1,637,960 votes, or 24.5% of all the votes

Marilyn Kelly (D) – 1,633,843 votes, or 24.44% of all the votes

Danielle Atkinson (D) – 1,632,016 votes, or 24.41% of all the votes

Craig Wilsher (R) – 1,568,197 votes, or 23.46% of all the votes

Bruce Jaquays (Libertarian) – 87,288 votes, or 1.31% of all the votes

Marc Joseph Sosnowski (U.S. Taxpayers) – 62,903 votes, or 0.94% of all the votes

Susan Odgers (Green) – 62,286 votes, or 0.93% of all the votes

Judicial Races

In the judicial sphere, Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra beat out Kyra Harris Bolden, Paul Hudson and Kerry Lee Morgan for the two Michigan Supreme Court Justice seats, and Judge Colleen A. O’Brien ran unopposed for an incumbent position on the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

As for the partial term 2nd District Court of Appeals seat, Judge Sima G. Patel beat out Michael Warren. She will fulfill a term ending Jan. 1, 2027.

Incumbent 7th Circuit Court judges Joseph Farah and David Newblatt ran unopposed for additional six-year terms. However, Farah announced his retirement, effective Nov. 9, 2022, following allegations of sexual misconduct in August.

Farah’s office could not be reached for comment.

Farah ultimately received 89,940 votes, or 49.10% of all the votes, while Newblatt received 93,229 votes, or 50.90% of all the votes.

Mary Hood of Flint, Mich. and Dawn Weier of Richfield Twp., Mich. ran against each other for an open non-incumbent position as circuit court judge. The winner was Weier with 63,375 votes, or 51.24% of all the votes. Hood received 60,316 votes, which accounted for 48.76% of all the votes.

County Commissioners

Bryant Nolden defeated Steven M. Cousino for the position of Genesee County Commissioner – 1st District. Nolden received 6,622 votes, or 84.83% of all the votes. Cousino received 1,184 votes, which accounted for 15.17% of all the votes.

Charles H. Winfrey was re-elected as Genesee County Commissioner – 2nd District with 10,020 votes, or 81.36% of all the votes. Winfrey’s challenger, Lynette Robinson, received 2,296 votes, or 18.64% of all the votes.

Mott Community College Board of Trustees

Wendy Wolcott and Art Reyes beat out Anne Figueroa and Art Maden for Board of Trustees at Mott Community College. Jeffrey R. Swanson was also voted in as a partial-term member, winning over opponents Rebecca Garske and Beth Cooper. His term will end Dec. 31, 2024.

State-Level Proposals

There were three state-level proposals on the ballot.

Proposal 1 passed with 1,818,401 votes, which accounted for 63.89% of all the votes. This proposal requires state legislators, the governor, secretary of state and attorney general to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023 and introduces a 12-year term limit for state representatives and state senators.

Proposal 2 was adopted with 1,619,992 votes, which accounted for 56.47% of all the votes. This proposed amendment will add provisions regarding elections to the state constitution, which include requiring the state to fund absentee ballot drop boxes and allow nine days of early in-person voting.

Proposal 3 was adopted with 1,529,939 votes, which accounted for 52.62% of all the votes. According to the public ballot, this proposal will establish pregnant mothers’ right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion. It will also disallow the state from prohibiting abortion needed to protect a patient’s life or their physical or mental health.

Local Proposals

Voters in the City of Flint also considered proposals to renew a countywide millage for veterans’ services and a citywide millage for police services.

The proposal regarding Flint’s police services passed with 16,275 votes, or 74.88% of all the votes.



The proposal will amend the city’s charter to renew the City of Flint’s existing millage of 2 mills, or $2 per $1,000 of taxable property value, for the next five years up to Dec. 31, 2028. According to the public ballot, the millage will be used “for the sole purpose of funding police services” and will raise an estimated $1.654 million in 2023.

Flint and other Genesee County residents also voted on a county-level millage renewal proposal for veterans’ services—more specifically “for the purpose of providing support and assistance to veterans of active United States military service and their dependents, and administrative and facility costs involved” in providing such support.

The renewal passed with 113,926 votes, or 71.38% of all the votes. This proposal will renew a levy of $0.0984 per $1,000 of taxable value on property within the county and is estimated to collect $1,037,333 in its first fiscal year.

According to Bridge Michigan, the state board of canvassers is expected to certify results by Nov. 28.

Flint Beat will update this article with final unofficial vote totals when the remaining counties have reported.