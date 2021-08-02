Flint, MI—Dark Room productions, founded in San Francisco and now based in Flint, will be bringing their Twilight Zone Live Parody Show to the city.

Shows will be held on August 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Flint Local 432. Admission will be $10.

Produced by Erin Ohanneson and Jim Fourniadis, the Twilight Zone Live Parody is just one of the many parodies produced by the couple over the last 14 years. Others included Star Wars, Goodfellas, Caddy Shack and Star Trek.

“I don’t parody shows I don’t like,” said Fourniadis. “I look at it like making light of something serious. We have a lot of fun with these shows and they all come from a place of respect.”

Though this will be the Dark Room’s first time presenting in Flint, for Fourniadis, Flint is an old friend.

Before living in San Francisco, Fourniadis lived in Flint, where for eight years he organized shows at the old Flint Local 432 on Saginaw Street and used his recording studio to record for all of Flint’s local pop and punk bands.

Now, in the new Local 432 Ohanesson and Fourniadis will be showing two of The Twilight Zone’s most iconic episodes “Four Characters in Search of an Exit” and “The Lonely.”