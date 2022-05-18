Flint, MI– After this week, Flint’s police mini stations will no longer serve as vaccination clinics.

The city announced this month that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would be suspending vaccination clinics at the North End Mini Station and the South Flint Plaza Dort Mall Mini Station on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The suspension is for “the foreseeable future,” according to the city’s Facebook post from May 16, 2022.

The City of Flint and MDHSS began partnering to offer COVID vaccine and testing clinics at Flint Police Mini Stations in February. The clinics were originally scheduled to run from Feb. 7, to April 1, but were later extended to go through the month of May.

These locations will still have their vaccination clinics for this week.

On Wednesday, May 18, the North End Mini Station, located at 4535 Martin Luther King Ave., will have a vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Friday, May 20, the South Flint Plaza Dort Mall, located at 3600 Dort Hwy., Suite 6, will have a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While vaccination clinics will be suspended at these locations after May 21, COVID-19 testing clinics will continue at the North End Mini Station as scheduled, the city stated in the Facebook post.

Other vaccination clinics happening in Flint this week can be found here.