Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout February.

“The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer vaccines at our health department, but also we offer the pop-up clinics for the convenience of the community,” said JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at GCHD.

Below is the schedule for GCHD’s clinics, and appointments are not needed. The sites’ COVID vaccines are available for individuals aged 6 months or older unless stated otherwise.

(Image courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)

Alternatively, people can make vaccination appointments at GCHD’s Burton, Mich. clinic, located at G-3373 S. Saginaw St. The public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for people unable to leave home due to health issues.

Overall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recorded low COVID community levels in all Michigan counties, aside from Monroe, St. Clair and Sanilac counties, as of Feb. 2, 2023.

The CDC launched its COVID community level metric in 2022, and at Genesee County’s peak level in May of last year, case rates reached about 264 weekly cases per 100,000 people.

More recently, the weekly COVID cases in Genesee County stood at a little over 43 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2023.

But, Matthew Peters, epidemiologist at GCHD, said during a presentation on Jan. 27, that “things can change relatively quickly as well. Because of that, we at the health department always recommend following the CDC advice.”

CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccinations. Updated COVID vaccines, which are currently being offered by GCHD, have been authorized for children as young as 6 months old since December 2022.

Check GCHD’s website for updates on the schedule of the COVID walk-in clinics. Flint residents can also call GCHD’s immunization line at 810-237-4569 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Vaccines.gov can also help you find locations for COVID vaccines.