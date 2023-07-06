Flint, MI – Alley Fest, an annual summertime festival, returns to downtown Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The event, hosted by nonprofit Friends of the Alley (FOTA), will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and attendees can expect live music, food trucks, vendor tables, and beer and wine for purchase.

“We are thrilled to bring back this annual summer tradition in Flint,” said Kristin Stevenson, the president of FOTA, in a press release. “Alley Fest welcomes thousands of people to Downtown each year, and we can’t wait to bring vendors, food trucks, musicians, and more back to the alley to show how great this public space can be.”

Friends of the Alley is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “beautify and activate” downtown Flint’s alleys by creating “inviting, inclusive” and “pedestrian friendly spaces.”

Though paused at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alley Fest has been taking place in Flint’s Buckham Alley for more than a decade, and it returned for the first time since COVID just last year.

The 2023 festival will include musical performances by Jonae Ikise and Caleb Robinson, local food truck favorites like Bella’s Concessions and Catering and Something’s Different, and vendors like Flint City T-Shirts and the HIVE Artist Collective, among many more.

In total, the event’s organizers promise 16 musical acts and more than 50 food trucks and vendors.

Alley Fest is free to attend and will occur rain or shine.