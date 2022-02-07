Flint, MI—Alley Fest, an event that brings performances and food vendors to downtown Flint’s alleys, will return this July after COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The event is organized by Friends of the Alley, a local non-profit whose goal is to “beautify and activate” Flint’s Buckham and Brush Alleys, thereby enhancing their utility for pedestrians and nearby businesses.

“Friends of the Alley has been around since 2010,” said Brandon Corder, FOTA’s new board president. “And I think a lot of the mission initially started out as unifying the alleys, because back then the alleys were nowhere near where you see them today.”

Corder comes to FOTA’s top spot as the creator of another event series, Beats x Beers—which bills itself as “more than a music tour… it’s a lifestyle brand that elevates the culture.” He said he is looking forward to bringing his background and passion for Flint’s music and culture scene to the Alley Fest planning process.

“I feel like I bring experience to it. You know? Like, this is what I do day-to-day, every day. This is why I live, eat, sleep, and breathe,” he said.

Corder said that alongside some potential new elements to the day-long event, guests of this year’s Alley Fest can still expect old favorites from past events.

“If it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it,” he said. “It’ll involve performers, of course, multiple stages, vendors that do both food and retail. We’re not sure the exact layout yet, but we do plan to come back full force for sure.”

Alley Fest is tentatively scheduled for Jul 9, 2022. More details will be made available on the Friends of the Alley webpage.