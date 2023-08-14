Flint, MI — A new federal grant, awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, will go toward supporting the safe and healthy development of young people in mid-Michigan.

The $209,884 grant will sponsor 29 new AmeriCorps VISTA service members, according to an Aug. 14, 2023, press release from the office of Congressman Dan Kildee, who helped secure the funding.

AmeriCorps VISTA program participants work to alleviate poverty by serving community organizations across the country, the release states. The AmeriCorps VISTA members based at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, the release continues, “support the growth of Genesee County youth through fundraising, grant writing, special events, volunteer recruitment and more.”

“The continued partnership between AmeriCorps and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint will help mid-Michigan youth have a safe, supportive environment to grow to their full potential,” said Congressman Kildee. “I am proud to announce new federal funding that will lead to better outcomes for the young people in our community. In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources back to mid-Michigan.”

Tauzzari Robinson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, said the organization was “extremely grateful” to Kildee for his role in securing the funds, and called the AmeriCorps program “instrumental” to the Boys & Girls Club’s growth over the last two decades.

“Congressman Kildee’s dedication to our community and his understanding of the importance of investing in our youth is truly inspiring,” Robison said. “This support will allow us and the other organizations the ability to make more of an impact in our community.”