Flint, MI — If it weren’t for his late friend Carl “Butch” Glygoroff, Jr., Todd Nickola may not have ended up as the president of the Damned Wheel Club.

In fact, he said, the Damned Wheel Club—a Flint-based club dedicated to anything and everything on wheels—probably wouldn’t exist at all without Glygoroff, who saw it as a way of organizing his and Nickola’s friend group.

“Before he passed he was trying to start this club,” Nickola said. “We were all like, ‘Eh, what do we need to be in a club for?’”

Then, in 2014, Glygoroff passed away in a car accident.

“We were just a group of friends, so we got together and had this big benefit for his family,” Nickola said. “It was a one-show thing. We had it on a piece of property out in Hadley, [Mich.], and we raised $6,000. So it was like, what can we do with this?”

David Johnson (left), a tattoo artist at Sterling Tattoo Company in Davidson, Mich., laughs with the Damned Wheel Club President Todd Nickola (right) as he paints on the Damned Wheel Club Vice President Jason Klein’s 1940 Dodge truck during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Johnson hand lettered and painted the truck’s name, “The Ol’ Lady,” onto the back of the cab below its rear windshield. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) David Johnson, a tattoo artist at Sterling Tattoo Company in Davidson, Mich., paints on the Damned Wheel Club Vice President Jason Klein’s 1940 Dodge truck during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Johnson hand lettered and painted the truck’s name, “The Ol’ Lady,” onto the back of the cab below its rear windshield. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Fresh, hand-painted lettering dries on the Damned Wheel Club Vice President Jason Klein’s 1940 Dodge truck during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. David Johnson, a tattoo artist at Sterling Tattoo Company in Davidson, Mich., lettered and painted the truck’s name, “The Ol’ Lady,” onto the back of the cab below its rear windshield. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nine years later, the Damned Wheel Club is still going strong, Nickola said, building on Glygoroff’s vision.

This past Saturday, July 15, 2023, the club hosted its annual wheel show, called the “Concourse Della Routa” at the Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood.

While the group’s first show raised money for Gygoroff’s family, the annual concourse now serves as a fundraiser for the club’s backpacks for the homeless initiative, and gearheads from all over Genesee County came out with cars, motorcycles, minibikes, buggies and bicycles in support.

Cars and trucks fill the Arrowhead Vets Club’s parking lot for the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyler Hayes sits in his 1970 Volkswagen Beetle during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cars and trucks fill the Arrowhead Vets Club’s parking lot for the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Two buggys are parked outside during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Minibikes during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Josh Heiser checks out his minibike during the 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The center cap on wheel of David Norris’ 1923 Ford C Cab features a skeleton holding up its middle finger during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Gary Ferrier puffs on his cigar from the driver’s seat of his 1959 Chevrolet Apache during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A badge reads “White Trash Edition” on the side of Gary Ferrier’s 1959 Chevrolet Apache during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tyler Hayes shows the engine of his 1970 Volkswagen Beetle during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The engine features the words “Damaged Goods” welded onto it, paying homage the garage his friend used to run. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The band Domestic Disturbance performs during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The drummer for the band Domestic Disturbance bangs on the drums during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The guitarist for the band Domestic Disturbance shreds during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Phil Paliani sits in the drivers seat of his Studebaker truck during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Robby “DJ Panda” Prevos, the bassist for Domestic Disturbance, holds his hand up in a rock-and-roll gesture during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The sun casts shadows on a 1992 Buick Podmaster during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

“Buffalo” (right) and “Buffalo Bitch” stand in front of their motorcycle “Belle” during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dan “Dyno Dan” West shows a canister of Nitrous Oxide in the saddlebag of the “Lightning Bike,” a motorcycle he built, during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. West built the bike more than 30 years ago, he said, but it fell into disrepair over the years. This past spring, however, he decided to get it running again. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Musician Serenity Grant performs during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Chris Jehnson, guitarist for the band Velvet 9, shreds on his guitar during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

David Norris’ 1923 Ford C Cab features a paint job intended to honor police officers and those enlisted in the U.S. Military at the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jeff Anderosn sketches Dsvid Norris’ 1923 Ford C Cab during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Anderson hosts a series of car shows he calls “Christian Cruises” throughout Genesee County, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jeff Anderson sketches Dsvid Norris’ 1923 Ford C Cab during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Anderson hosts a series of car shows he calls “Christian Cruises” throughout Genesee County, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Paneling around the front of Bill Schoenbach’s buggy features a decal for Spacely Sprockets, Inc., a fictional company from the animated sitcom “The Jetsons,” during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chrome around the tailights of Eric Kozel’s 1962 Cadillac Series 62 shines during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A skeleton keychain hangs above the drivers seat in Bill Schoenbach’s buggy during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Handmade trophies rest on a table during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Eric Kozel shows the interior of his 1962 Cadillac Series 62 during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The Damned Wheel Club Vice President Jason Klein’s 1940 Dodge truck during the Damned Wheel Club’s 6th Annual Concourse Della Routa at The Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)