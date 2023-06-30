Flint, MI —The City of Flint is investigating a large spill of an unknown substance on the Flint River near the Utah Avenue Bridge. The Genesee County hazmat team is on the scene, and all appropriate agencies have been notified. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be working closely with the City of Flint as this investigation continues.

The City of Flint’s municipal water system is not connected to the Flint River, so this does not impact Flint’s drinking water in any way. However, the City of Flint advises residents to avoid contact with the Flint River until further notice. The City will provide more information as soon as it is available.