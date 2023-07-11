Flint, MI — A boil-filtered water advisory issued on July 9, 2023, has been lifted for the City of Flint.

Bacterial testing has confirmed that water quality meets all state and federal standards, according to a City of Flint press release on July 11, and residents may consider the following actions now that the advisory has been lifted:

Residents may flush their building plumbing as a precaution. How to flush your plumbing.

Residents may clean their faucet aerators as a precaution. How to clean your aerator.

Residents may change their water filter cartridge as a precaution. Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can also pick up free water testing kits at the same location.

Residents should continue to take appropriate precautions for lead reduction, such as using bottled water or a lead-reducing water filter after the water supply is free of bacteria.

If you observe any changes in your water, call the water department at 810-766-7202.