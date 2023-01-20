Flint, MI—Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.

“This is a wonderful and exciting time for our community as our plans come to fruition and we begin to implement the priority programs that residents have identified,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

This application is for eligible nonprofits, businesses, and community-based organizations that will administer programs—for example, home repair and improvement, or youth job training. Flint residents will then receive services through those programs, which will be widely publicized to ensure that they are accessible.

Through this application process, the City of Flint will identify Flint-based organizations who have subject matter expertise, as well as the capacity and experience to deliver services to Flint residents in an equitable way.

All official information about the ARPA Community Grant Programs application will be available at cityofflint.com/ARPA on Monday, Jan. 23. Residents are encouraged to visit the website to learn about Flint’s ARPA funding plan.

“We are urging residents to be vigilant and make sure that they are getting accurate information about ARPA funding,” Mayor Neeley said. “ARPA represents a transformative investment in our community, and I encourage Flint residents to stay engaged on this topic.”

The City of Flint administration has developed the official ARPA community grant application alongside many partners, including compliance consultants Ernst & Young, city council members, and philanthropic partners who have provided technical assistance.

A total of $15,660,000 will be available for community grant programs as part of Flint’s allocation of ARPA funding. Additional economic development grant programs will be forthcoming. This funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Flint ARPA allocations include: