Flint, MI–Communities First, Inc., is hosting a free event to teach community members about building wealth.

The Wealthy You 2022 Resource Fair will take place Saturday, April 23 at Christ Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 317 E. Hamilton St. from 12-3 p.m. The event will begin with a light lunch from 12-1 p.m. followed by the resource from 1-3 p.m.

“We wanted to go beyond holding a resource fair to offer opportunities where individuals can receive ample support for redefining their wealth,” said Ashley Strozier, Family Mobility Coordinator at Communities First, Inc. “Wealth for us can be placed into four different categories: Financial, Professional, Physical and Mental. So often, we focus solely on how much money we have in the bank as an indicator of wealth. We have to broaden that definition to look holistically at how we value our own lives.”

According to a press release from Communities First, the event will, “bring together like-minded organizations that are passionate about helping community members succeed in 2022. Along with free professional certification opportunities and professional resources, attendees can connect with banking partners, physical and mental health providers, local workforce development programs, and more.”

There will also be $2,000 worth of prizes.

“There is something for everyone,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First, Inc. said. “We’re excited to bring these important community resources and unique opportunities together in one place.”

Participant registration is encouraged to be eligible for prizes but not required. To register visit www.tinyurl.com/CFICert2022.

Organizations interested in tabling at Wealthy You 2022 can contact Ashley Strozier, Family Mobility Coordinator, by email at astrozier@communitiesfirstinc.org, or phone at (810) 422-5358 ext. 1010.