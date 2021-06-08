Genesee County, MI— Since last week, COVID cases have declined by 51% in Flint and 61% for Genesee County, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Overall, the county saw less than 100 cases for the week with approximately 25 cases from Flint.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate also declined from 7.1% to 4.7% countywide.

In May, Flint had the 12th highest rate of new cases of all 28 municipalities in Genesee County, according to the FCHES.

The City of Linden had the highest rate with more than 500 new cases for the month.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Vaccination rates have increased one percent from the previous week.

At present, 38% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16-years-old are fully vaccinated and 49% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 are only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.