Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have shown a slight increase in the past week, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Genesee County saw 35 cases for last week, with approximately 10 coming from Flint, according to FCHES.

Testing positivity rate also increased from 1.7% to 1.8%.

At present, 21.9% of Genesee County youth ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 18.1% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among residents over the age of 16 have not increased since July 11. Fifty-two percent have received their first dose, while 43.7% are fully vaccinated.

For more information, call the Genesee County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.