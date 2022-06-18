Flint, MI — Crossover Outreach, which has provided Flint-area residents with critical resources since 1991, broke ground on a new building on June 16, 2022.

The nonprofit has been operating out of a former home built for a single-family. And as need in the community grew over the past several years, staff knew they couldn’t continue long-term in that space.

“Our current building is grossly inadequate for the services and resources we provide to the community,” said Denise Diller, executive director. “The structure needs extensive repairs, and inefficiency of the building is making it harder and harder to operate well. We are so excited for our future in this new building.”

The new facility is being built on the organization’s current property, located at 414 W. Court Street in Flint, and will increase the nonprofit’s space from 5,000 to 7,500 square feet. Crossover served more than 16,000 residents in 2020 – more than double the total residents served in 2016. And now more than 100 local organizations refer clients to Crossover for clothing, food, household items, and other resources.

“We have loved being part of the Flint community for more than 30 years, but we know there is still work to be done to serve our neighbors. We believe this new building will help us do that,” Diller said. “It will be more energy efficient and give us more space for additional resources and services. But it’s more than that. We believe in treating every person who comes through our doors with dignity and love. There’s no shame in asking for help. The design of this building will bring a more welcoming and inviting space, and for that, we are so grateful.”

Diller, along with Crossover’s Board of Directors, ramped up fundraising for the organization’s capital campaign in 2019. The pandemic slowed progress and increased construction costs, but fundraising continues. A total of $1.85 million has been raised toward the $2.5 million goal.

Major funders include the Whiting Foundation, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Samueli Foundation, and the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan.

“It’s been a long road to get here, but we are so thankful for all the support we have received for the new building,” said Lionel Wernette, board president. “When the building is complete, we will have more storage, donation, and sorting space. And we are really excited to have a community collaboration space. We’ve been in our current building for 31 years, and our new building validates our ongoing commitment to the residents of Flint and Genesee County.”

The fundraising isn’t done. The public can help fill in the gaps. Those interested can learn more and donate at building.crossoveroutreach.org.

Crossover aims to have the building open to the public by summer of 2023. The organization will continue to operate in the current space throughout the construction period.

Learn more about Crossover and resources offered to the community at crossoveroutreach.org.