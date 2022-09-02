Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District Court, and her attorney Rico D. Neal said the case has been adjourned for nine months. Beyond resigning from the Board by Aug. 26, 2022, if Green does not have any contact with MacIntyre, attend future board meetings or violate Michigan state laws during the nine months, then charges of assault and battery along with disrupting a public meeting against Green would be dismissed.

Green allegedly attacked MacIntyre during a board subcommittee meeting on March 23, 2022, and she was subsequently removed as president by the Board. Green was then voted by the Board on August 17, 2022, to become its treasurer as the Board underwent a series of position changes. That was Green’s first board meeting after about a 5-month hiatus.

According to Neal, Green has submitted her letter of resignation following her court appearance in late August.

“She’s thankful to the community that voted for her and elected her to the school board,” Neal said. “It was an honor for her to serve on the school board for the community and for the sake of children in the community.”