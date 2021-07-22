Genesee County, MI— The Genesee County Health Department confirmed July 20 that two Genesee County residents tested positive for the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Health officials performed a case investigation and contact tracing for both patients, according to a GCHD press release. The first patient tested positive on July 6 and the other July 8. Both were adult males and were not hospitalized, according to the press release.

The Delta variant originated in India and has spread rapidly. Health officials first identified the variant Dec. 2020, and it now accounts for more than 20% of U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At present, 67 cases have been reported in Michigan. Research shows the Delta variant spreads more easily than the original virus and can reinfect those who have already had COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated remains the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. Recent studies suggest that all current vaccines are effective against the Delta variant.

Here’s a list of vaccine clinics this week.