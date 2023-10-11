Flint, MI — Downtown Flint’s Buckham Gallery was founded in late 1983 by Flint-area artists seeking an exhibition and performance space that would propel creative, ambitious work in the city.

Four decades later, the gallery is now ushering in its 40th anniversary season with three exhibitions that consider the concept of time.

“Since the beginning, Buckham has opened its doors to those seeking the power of art to experience beauty, better understand ourselves and others, and be inspired to reach new heights,” wrote Buckham Gallery Executive Director Michele Leclaire in an Oct. 11, 2023 announcement of the new exhibitions. “Today, Buckham is still committed to supporting and nurturing artists, building community and inclusivity, while challenging us to engage with art in new ways.”

The exhibitions kicking of the gallery’s 40th anniversary season include acrylic paintings by Buckham co-founder Tom Nuzum, layered mixed media works by Tai Lipan and large-scale figurative paintings by Kiara Aileen Machado.

Buckham Gallery is set to launch its celebratory season with a party on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include live music by Shane and Cam and light refreshments, according to a gallery press release.

The early fall exhibitions of Nuzum, Lipan and Machado will be on view through Saturday, Nov. 4.