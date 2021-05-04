Flint, MI—Like Easter and St. Patrick’s Day before it, Cinco de Mayo went mostly overlooked in 2020 as COVID-19 spread across the world. One year and millions of vaccinations later, it’s starting to look like Mexico’s victory against France in the city of Puebla may once again be celebrated like it was in years prior (this time with social distancing of course).

For people across the U.S, where Cinco de Mayo is celebrated the most, this means a day filled with tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, and a lot of drinking—more drinking, in fact, than is done on Super Bowl Sunday or St. Patrick’s Day, according to Nielsen.

Being that Flint is home to a significant Latinx population, the majority of which is Mexican, authentic Mexican cuisine is never more than a few minutes from any Flinstone.

Here is a breakdown of the top Mexican joints in the area and the deals they’re offering this Cinco de Mayo.

Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen

Aside from their $5 16.oz margarita special, Soriano’s birria tacos have been the restaurant’s hot-ticket item for the past year. The restaurant, which can be found on the corner of Saginaw and Court in downtown Flint is currently only doing walk-up and takeout orders.

Sorianos Mexican Kitchen on the corner of Saginaw Street and Court Street in downtown Flint on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

La Azteca Taco House

Located at 1902 West Court Street, La Azteca Taco House, Flint’s oldest Mexican restaurant, is gearing up for a busy day. With their 70 cent and dollar taco specials, anyone looking to not compromise between quality and quantity will find something for them at the Taco House.

La Azteca Restaurant located at 1902 W Court St, Flint, on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A&G Market

A staple of Flint’s Northside, A&G Market, located at 2012 West Dartmouth Street, is said to have some of the best tacos in the city. If true, anyone who visits A&G on Cinco de Mayo will be getting a steal of a deal as the market will be lowering its taco prices to $1.25 per.

A & G Market Tacos located at 2012 W Dartmouth St, Flint, on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cocina Mio

One of Flint’s newest Mexican restaurants, Cocina Mio is located in Flint’s Eastside at 3322 Davison Road. Featuring all-day breakfast tacos, handmade tortillas and enchilada sauce among others, Cocina Mio has set itself aside from the competition. If you are looking to check them out, beware the restaurant is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cocina Mio located at 3322 Davison Rd, Flint, on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant

Right down the street at 3849 Davison Road is Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant. With a staff eager to serve the Cinco de Mayo crowds, anyone who visits the temporarily takeout-only restaurant will be greeted with an offered a lunch special consisting of any combination of two tacos, tostadas or enchiladas with rice, beans and a drink as well as a $12.50 for twelve no-cheese tacos and $14 for tacos with cheese.

Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 3849 Davison Rd, Flint, on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

La Familia Morales

Located near the entrance to downtown at 725 Garland Street, La Familia Morales will be open for business and looking to serve the Cinco de Mayo crowds.

La Familia Morales located at 725 Garland St, Flint, on May 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mija Los Panchos Mexican Home Cooking

Despite not being open on Cinco de Mayo itself, Mija Los Panchos located at 4001 Fenton Road is a great location to keep the party going after the day has passed.