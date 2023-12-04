

Flint, Mich. — The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance has kicked off a regional marketing effort showcasing the wide-ranging benefits of a 1,000-acre advanced manufacturing campus, including the potential to add thousands of local jobs.

The Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County (AMD) is poised to be home to a high-tech company, creating thousands of good-paying jobs, which will grow a pipeline of young talent and bring our supply chain back to the United States.

The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance is excited to showcase information about the Advanced Manufacturing District through the regional effort that includes billboards and digital ads.

“We know there is strong support for efforts to create new jobs in Genesee County,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, the executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance. “We are excited to build on that support by shining a light on our efforts to market the AMD to advanced manufacturers.”

A digital ad campaign and billboards feature a new website at GeneseeJobs.org that has information about the campus in Mundy Township as well as answers to frequently asked questions. The site is updated with new information and developments about the district as they become available.