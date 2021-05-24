For the last few weeks, tensions between Israel and Palestine have escalated into an 11-day armed conflict followed by a recent ceasefire agreement.

Pro-Palestine protests and marches have drawn out millions of demonstrators across the globe. The protests have called for peace in the region and denounced Israel’s bombing of Gaza, which has resulted in over 250 deaths, including 66 children.

On Saturday, May 22, Flint joined the ranks of U.S cities to witness such protests as over 100 people took to city hall in an event organized by the Arab American Heritage Council.

Over 100 people from Flint and surrounding areas came to show their support for Palestine by marching through downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa |Flint Beat)

Demonstrators walk down Kearsley street in Flint, Mich. as they make their way to Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Aceil Shamieh speaks in Flint, Mich. before a crowd of over 100 demonstrators on the lawn of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Noor, 19 a member of UM-Flint’s Muslim Student Association waves the Palestinian flag as she drives alongside demonstrators on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Alexandra Nassar, 44, President of the Arab American Heritage Council in Flint, Mich., stands out of focus as a crowd of demonstrators gather around her in the UM-Flint Rec Center parking lot on Saturday, May 22, 2021 (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

A family of four stands on the lawn of Flint City Hall as they listen to demonstrators give speeches regarding the state of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Flint, Mich. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Two children in Flint, Mich. take turns holding up the Palestinian flag as they listen to demonstrators speak in front of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22., 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Demonstrators in Flint, Mich. listen intently as different demonstrators in the crowd take turns exchanging personal accounts of how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has affected them or people they know on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

A woman flies the flag of Palestine out her window as she drives along with the crowd of demonstrators on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, May 22., 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Nayyirah Shariff speaks in front of pro-Palestine demonstrator in Flint, Mich. on the lawn of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

In Flint, Mich. sea of Palestinian-themed clothes and flags washes over the lawn of Flint City Hall, where a march for Palestine came to a stop as members of the crow gave speeches on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Ali Sheikh-Khalil, 23 (left), Ammar Aljundi, 23 (center) and Omar Sheikh-Khalil, 20 (right) shout in protest of the treatment of Palestinians in Israel while standing in fron of Flint City Hall during a demonstration on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santigo Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Demonstrators in Flint, Mich. walk past Blackstone’s on Saginaw Street downtown as they make their way to Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

A young girl holding the Palestinian flag is held by her father in Flint, Mich. during a pro-Palestine demonstration in front of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Demonstrators in Flint, Mich. packed onto the lawn of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021, to show their support for Palestine. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Pro-Palestine demonstrators made their way back to UM-Flint after marching through downtown Flint, Mich. and hearing a series of speeches from community members on the lawn of Flint City Hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)