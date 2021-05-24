For the last few weeks, tensions between Israel and Palestine have escalated into an 11-day armed conflict followed by a recent ceasefire agreement.
Pro-Palestine protests and marches have drawn out millions of demonstrators across the globe. The protests have called for peace in the region and denounced Israel’s bombing of Gaza, which has resulted in over 250 deaths, including 66 children.
On Saturday, May 22, Flint joined the ranks of U.S cities to witness such protests as over 100 people took to city hall in an event organized by the Arab American Heritage Council.