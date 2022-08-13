Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810.

The day started with the Street Food Cypher, hosted by Flint food curator Chef Nate Brown. Brown brought a dozen local food vendors out to Buckham Alley to share their cuisines. On the other side of the alley, local fashion designers flaunted their work on the runway with the 810 Day Fashion Show, hosted by modeling agency LaBelle Werk.

As the sun set, attendees headed to Riverbank Park for the second annual Concrete Jungle Concert, organized by event curator Sprout Worldwide. The Flint Downtown Development Authority partnered with those local people and agencies to put on the events.

Take a tour through Flint’s food, music and culture in the gallery below:

Attendees walk down Buckham Alley during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bee Robertson, of the Flint-based arts collective HIVE, stands in front of a wall of his paintings during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Gerald Barrett looks through drawings created by Gavin Geoffrey during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chef Nate Brown, who organized the event, poses for a photo with his wife Jaquandra Brown during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sheena Harris, owner of Drinks of Essence, serves a beverage to a cutomer during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Marlon Southall prepares a beverage at Drinks of Essence during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Hype, of 98.9 The Beat, daps up a friend during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chip smokes a cigarette in the shade with his bike during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ateendees gather in Buckham Alley during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Attendees gather in Buckham Alley during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jariah Womack and Tammie Mathis prepare orders at Tees Plentiful Salads during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Keyon Lovett, a Flint-based artist who goes by the name “The Art School Dropout,” poses for a photo with Tanasia Lovett and Selah Lovett during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Artworks by Keyon Lovett, a Flint-based artist who goes by the name “The Art School Dropout,” rest against a wall during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. Lovett said he’s been working on the painting depicting famed Flint-based boxer Claressa Shields for over three years now. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lonnie WIlliams, of Saginaw, leans on a wall during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jasmine Chateau, also known as Chef Quay Jones, opens up her grill during the Street Food Cypher, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models walk the runway for the clothing company Damaged during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lady Red walks the runways for the clothing company Damaged during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Jay Big poses for a photo while Theo Junior plays music in the background during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) DJ Rayvon, of The Ray Podcast, announces the beginning of the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A model strikes a pose at the end of the runway for the clothing company Federal Apparel during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kase, modeling for the clothing company Federal Apparel, strikes a pose at the end of the runway during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shakira “Kiraboo” Hodge, Jaylah West and Kase hang out outside the dressing rooms during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brianna McMillian looks down at her babies Zaya Nickerson and Zontay Nickerson during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mike Cartier, Rae Canon and Marion Robinson pose for a photo during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) AVL poses for a photo during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Model Lady Red poses for a photo during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Model Marissa Carr poses for a photo during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Photographer Yaddiel Delgado takes pictures of models walking the runway with Loyalty Linsey during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dayja Davis does the splits during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for Erica’s showroom exit the runway during the 810 Day Fashion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aiesha Lewis, the event coordinator at Flint Downtown Development Authority and founder of Sprout Worldwide, welcomes the audience to the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Reaper Reap, Pikkaso and Kayce Meray smoke a blunt during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Reaper Reap performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper and clothing designer Kayce Meray performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Smokezz performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper DJ Spin$ performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Kracked Out and Smok3zz perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based recording artists Shamar Brown, Furillostar, Rashad Reed and Brelia Renee perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

FLint-based singer songwriter Talia Amahle performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Rashad Reed performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Figga Da Kid performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Tay Boogie performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Figga Da Kid dances during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Ace Gabbana, Jernē and Cameron Tyler perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_1.mov Flint-based rappers Jernē and Cameron Tyler perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Ace Gabbana, Taylor Tatum and Cameron Tyler dance while they perform at the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_6.mov Flint-based rappers Ace Gabbana, Jernē and Cameron Tyler perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based recording artist Furillostar performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_7.mov Flint-based recording artist Furillostar performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based R&B artist Shamar Brown performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_8.mov Flint-based recording artists Shamar Brown and Furillostar perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based recording artists Furillostar and Brelia Renee perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_9.mov Flint-based rappers Babi Moe and Louie Ray perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day Celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_10.mov FLint-based rappers KrispyLife Kidd and YSR Gramz perform during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day Celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

https://flintbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/20220810_810Day_Video_11.mov Flint-based rapper Louie Ray performs during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day Celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)