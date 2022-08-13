Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810.
The day started with the Street Food Cypher, hosted by Flint food curator Chef Nate Brown. Brown brought a dozen local food vendors out to Buckham Alley to share their cuisines. On the other side of the alley, local fashion designers flaunted their work on the runway with the 810 Day Fashion Show, hosted by modeling agency LaBelle Werk.
As the sun set, attendees headed to Riverbank Park for the second annual Concrete Jungle Concert, organized by event curator Sprout Worldwide. The Flint Downtown Development Authority partnered with those local people and agencies to put on the events.
Take a tour through Flint’s food, music and culture in the gallery below: