Flint, MI—The Flint City Bucks have re-signed center back Hugo Bacharach and Gonzaga University attacker Wylie Trujillo for the soccer team’s upcoming 2023 season, pending league and federation approval.

“I am thrilled that Wylie has committed to the Bucks again this summer,” said Andy Wagstaff, himself set to return for his fourth year as Bucks head coach. “He is a fabulously talented footballer with a personality that encapsulates our core values. He’s a warrior on the pitch, and he’s a team player and a servant leader off it. We just got considerably better by re-signing Wylie.”

Trujillo was among the Bucks’ most consistent contributors last summer, from the USL League Two season opener, when he scored a 20-yard rocket, through the national semifinal in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I chose the Bucks again because of the quality players that are recruited each year,” Trujillo said of rejoining the team. “Backed up by the great coaching and amazing staff that run the organization, there isn’t a better USL League Two program to be part of for the summer.”

Trujillo added that he hopes “to continue the winning tradition in Flint” and perhaps help achieve what would be the Bucks’ fifth national championship this year.

The Flint City Bucks re-signed Gonzaga University attacker Wylie Trujillo (right) for the soccer team’s upcoming 2023 season, pending league and federation approval. (Photo courtesy Flint City Bucks)

The Bucks also recently re-signed defender Hugo Bacharach for the team’s 2023 season.

Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, Bacharach is a native of Benicàssim, Spain and is described by the Bucks as “a constant aerial threat and dominant ball carrier.”

Bacharach scored the match-clinching penalty kick in the USL Central Conference final against Des Moines in 2022 as well as won the Paul R. Scicluna Player of the Year Award. The annual honor is voted on by teammates and coaches to recognize the player who most exemplifies the Bucks’ “winning mentality on and off the field.”

Said Wagstaff, “Hugo is one of the most talented young men I have ever had the pleasure and honor of coaching. He has an extremely charismatic personality off the pitch, yet he’s a fierce competitor on it.”

The Bucks’ 2023 season schedule has not yet been announced.