Flint, MI—The Flint City Council Candidate Forums for Flint’s third and fourth wards are now live.

Click here to see what your candidates have to say about what they would bring to the table as a council member.

Some candidates chose not to participate, but all who did participate were asked the same six questions regarding what they think are the most pressing issues facing their ward, their plans to ensure transparency, balancing the city’s budget, and more.

You can read more about the issues facing the third ward and the candidates’ ideas here, and about Flint’s fourth ward here.