Flint, MI—The Flint City Council Candidate Forums for the first and second ward are now live.

Click here to watch our conversations with the candidates and check out what your candidates have to say.

Some candidates chose not to participate, but all who did participate were asked the same six questions regarding what they think are the most pressing issues facing their ward, their plans to ensure transparency, balancing the city’s budget, and more.

You can read more about the issues facing the first ward and the candidates’ ideas here, and about Flint’s second ward here.