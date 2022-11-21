Flint, MI—A local nonprofit is looking to help Flint and Genesee County kids stay warm this winter.

Uma Strong Marshall Outreach and Community Building Friends will be holding the 7th Annual Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway today, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m doing this to assist Flint and Genesee County families that are facing economic hardships during this time,” said Dominique Strong, Executive Director of Uma Strong Marshall Outreach. “It’s around the holiday time, so I’m thinking about just freeing up some money for them to spend somewhere else within the household, especially on groceries and toiletries—things that they need.” The giveaway will take place in the Rosa Park Conference Room at the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) bus station, located at 615 Harrison St. in downtown Flint. Strong said she chose the location so that it was accessible to everyone, not just families with cars.

“I believe in meeting people where they are, so that’s why I picked this location for the second time,” Strong explained.

The giveaway includes one coat, two hats, two pairs of gloves, and five pairs of socks per child, with sizing for babies up to 17 years of age.

Strong said she has at least 350 coats to offer this year thanks to her sponsors, and the winter attire would be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out this evening. She added that the child must be present to receive the items.