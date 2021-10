Flint, MI—When Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, Flint residents saw a summer filled with events, festivals, and activities. Check out our visual summer 2021 recap below:

Attorney General Dana Nessel joins children in one of the bounce houses at the Genesee County Expungement Fair in Flint, Mich. on June 2, 2021. (Andrew Roth | Flint Beat)

Endia Watson, 18, celebrated with her loved ones outside of Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy after her graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sanaa Davis fixes Dashire Washington’s cap at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Mich. before their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Graduating seniors celebrate with their loved ones after the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The band Leroy performs at Porch Fest in Carriage Town near downtown Flint on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Venus Blu displays and sells her artwork and reads tarot cards at her booth at Porch Fest in Carriage Town in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Magick in Motion Bellydancers perform on West First Ave during Porch Fest in Carriage Town in Flint on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jeff Skigh performs at Porch Fest in Carriage Town on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Magick in Motion Belly Dancers troupe perform on W First Ave during Porch Fest in Carriage Town in Flint on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

DJ’s perform at the Flint Underground Presents: First Friday Sound and Vision event on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ximena Kohn dances at the Flint Underground Presents: First Friday Sound and Vision event on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Twicee performs alongside Jeff Skigh the evening of June 4, 2021 in Carriage Town. Performers and vendors scattered W. First Avenue and Mason Street for Porch Fest. (Courtesy of Travis James)

Car enthusiasts from across Michigan gathered at the Armory Backshow car meet on June 12, 2021 at Alpha Motorsports, Inc. in Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ahmed Jobeh, 19, of Hamtramck, changes a tire just outside of the slideshow pit on his car after doing a burnout at the Armory Backshow car meet at Alpha Motorsports, Inc. in Flint, Mich. on June 12, 2021. Jobeh regularly attends car meets around the state. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kevi Stephens, 18, and Nuni Taylor, 20, both of Saginaw, sit on their friends car at the Armory Backshow car meet at Alpha Motorsports, Inc. in Flint, Mich. on June 12, 2021. They both like to ride in the passenger seat while their friends do burnouts. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A driver pulls out of the smoky slideshow pit after doing a burnout at the Armory Backshow car meet on June 12, 2021 at Alpha Motorsports, Inc. in Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shair’Mae Harris, 17, of Flint leads the For The Love of Dance Studio group down Saginaw Street for the Champions Parade celebrating Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Sparkle Pink Club for Girls is an empowerment and self-esteem boosting club based in Flint, Mich. Their float was part of the Champions Parade celebrating Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Michael Caldwell, 60, and Sheletta Segrese, 43, both of Flint, hold their puppets outside of Berston Field House on June 19, 2021. Their puppets names are Julio and Angelica. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shanta Smith, 45, and Antoine Brown, 50 of Flint, together known as TBR Music Group perform their song “Keys to the Kingdom” at the Traditional Juneteenth Celebration at Max Brandon Park in Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Laayla Strong, 14, and Antinyah Williams, 14, of Flint sit on a picnic blanket in Brush Park in downtown Flint for the Juneteenth Festival on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Zoologist Shekinah Wagner Lee brought her snake and other reptiles and insects to educate the community at the Black Wall Street Juneteenth event at the Berston Field House in Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Quandell Brown, 6, blows bubbles at the Brush Park Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

The Wolfpack Cheer squad marches in the rain up N. Saginaw Street in Flint, Mich. during the Champions Parade celebrating Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rich Jones of Flint dances to the sounds of the TBR Music Group at the Traditional Juneteenth Celebration at Max Brandon Park in Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lee Grant Allen Jr. poses for a photo in front of a Pauly M. Everett painting inside his new space in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Sol Collaborative during the Black Buckham Juneteenth event on June 19, 2021. The space will host pop-ups featuring local artists and designers and will eventually become a streetwear and sneaker store. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Student from Double Dragon Tang Soo Do studio, Corey Straham, 17, of Flint, raises his sword in Brush Park during the Juneteenth celebrations on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Trolley Ice Cream & Cafe workers scoop ice cream at the Juneteeth celebration in Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jerné performs at the first of the Concete Jungle concert series at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Ace Gabbana performs at the first of the Concrete Jungle concert series in Riverbank Park on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

JuJuan Thorn also known as DJ Vibe Dealer shakes hands with Jerne after his performance at the first of the Concrete Jungle concert series at Riverbank Park on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jeff Skigh performs a feature on a G-S tha Dream song during the first of the Concrete Jungle concert series at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Arion Polk, 21, and her daughter Noria Mitchner, 1, of Flint, attend the Stop the Violence family picnic on June 18, 2021 at Dort Park. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kenyatta Chattman, 44, of Flint, makes icy cones for attendees of the Stop the Violence picnic at Dort Park in Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint community kids play in a bounce house at the Stop the Violence picnic at Dort Park on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Summer Mull, 15, and Emiya Coffee, 15, of Flint, attend the Stop the Violence picnic at Dort Park in Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Jackson Park Youth League All Star baseball team plays a game against Foutch Baseball Club on the evening of June 23, 2021 at the American Legion in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Michael Marshall, 10, grabs the brim of his Jackson Park official uniform baseball cap during his game at the American Legion in Flint on June 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Jackson Park Youth League All Star baseball team plays a game against Fouch Baseball Club on the evening of June 23, 2021 at the American Legion in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Jackson Park Youth League All Stars put their fists together after a team meeting following their game on June 23, 2021 against the Foutch Baseball Club at the American Legion in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson greets an attendee at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

Khamila Clarke, 16, of Flint, reaches her hand to the sky as she performs a solo dance at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

Donovan Hornaday, 30, and Dre Smith, 30, of Flint, stand next to their barbecue grills. Hornaday and Smith are employees at the Barbeque House which was providing free food for attendees at the Flint Pride Cookout on June 25, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

Event attendees are invited to come on stage and dance with the band, Latin Soul, during their performance at the Latinx Tech Center’s 20th anniversary celebration in the east side of Flint June 26, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

The Flint United basketball team goes neck and neck during their last game of the season against Detroit Hustle on June 27, 2021 at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Phantom Fireworks employees Mark Lee, 18, and Elbert Leach, 30, both of Flint, ring up a steady stream of customers in the days leading up to Independance Day weekend on June 30, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Zulma Meija serves up Venezuelan enchiladas, tres leches cake, pupusas de chicharron, and pupusas de ayote at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market pavilion on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mildred Zuccaro serves tacos at the Night Market event in the Flint Farmers Market Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Owner of Flint Candle Co. Lindsay Decker at her booth at the Night Market Event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. Fortunately, during shutdowns the Flint Candle Co. was able to grow and now they are back out vending in person in addition to their available online sales. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

MaMang Owner and event organizer Tony Vu refills drinks at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Jazz on Wheels truck was stationed in the parking lot of the Flint Farmers Market during the Night Market event on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A girl peeks her head out of the Bear Affair ride on July 3, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Malayah Younger, 4, of Flint, sits on the back of a Corvette waiting for fireworks with her pet snake King around her neck on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Attendees of the Flint Water Festival play basketball before the fireworks display on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Brelia Renee performs at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A couple watch the fireworks grand finale on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans dance to Flint artists Brelia Renee and Furillostar at the Flint Water Festival on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Angalia Bianca spoke to a crowd of about 35 people at The Ferris Wheel on July 6, 2021, about her story as a former gang member, and her new life purpose as a violence interrupter. (Amy Diaz | Flint Beat)

Sisters Teagan, 8, and Eden Hoffman, 11, of Holly, stack items to place in food boxes. The pair regularly volunteers at the Luna/Martus Food Pantry in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint resident Mario Pinnock, 19, puts on a visor as he prepapers for two hours of community service during the second half of his Youth Academy class on July 7, 2021. (Santiag Ochoa| Flint Beat)

An abandoned house turned art gallery displays artwork by Flint artist Cark Froats, 29, at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jakari Hopkins, 9, of Flint hula hoops in a patch of sunlight at the Party-Gras event in Flint’s first ward on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint based singer/songwriter Alayna Honaker, 23, performs alongside the band ‘The Finest’ at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event in Flint’s first ward on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Pauly M. Everett and young Flint artist Nadia Johnson, 7, color in a chalk design at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Children play on a bounce house in the ‘kids zone’ at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event in Flint’s first ward on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Isiah Lattimore sits on the foundation of what used to be a home and is now his easel. Lattimore painted the piece on the left during the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event in Flint’s first ward on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kaylei Morris, 5, and Montia McKnight, 9, of Flint twirl ribbons in the kids zone at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ei’Marri Skinner, 11, of Flint, throws the soccer ball back in after it went out of bounds during Flint Style Soccer practice on July 15, 2021 behind Berston Field House. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Coach Jason Ball, 38, works through a play with Ava and Ada during Flint Style Soccer practice behind the Berston Field House on July 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Simon Ball, 9, goes for a goal during Flint Style Soccer practice behind Berston Field House on July 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Evelyn Camo, 19, walks back to the Latinx Technology and Community Center to return her art, where it hangs on display inside the tech center’s classroom on July 20, 2021 in Flint. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Flint youth participate in an NFL sponsored flag football game at Iroquois Park on the north side on July 24, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Cam Howe joins Ace Gabanna on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Jon Connor headlines Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The crowd at Glizzy Fest watch Ace Gabanna perform on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans dance on stage during Bootleg’s performance at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Velly Beretta performs on stage at Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint on July 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Bootleg of The Dayton Family perfroms at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021 in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Temia Fields, 14, (left) and Bobby Howell, 16, (right) joke around in the hallway between classes at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during their first day of school August 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars TK Thomas, 17, (left) and Shabaya Gurd, 17, (right) pose for a photo on their first day of school August 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Comic book vendor Mark Rasnow poses for a photo at Really Cool Comic Con, August 7, 2021. (Kate Stockrahm | Flint Beat)

A young star wars fan inspects a passing droid at Really Cool Comic Con on August 7, 2021. (Kate Stockrahm | Flint Beat)

Customers steadily fill up th newly re-opened Halo Burger in downtown Flint on Aug. 16, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of cars join the Rolling Cruise event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Rolling Cruise is part of the Back to the Bricks main event week, and cars traveled up and down Saginaw Street form Flint to Grand Blanc. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of cars join the Rolling Cruise event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Rolling Cruise is part of the Back to the Bricks main event week, and cars traveled up and down Saginaw Street form Flint to Grand Blanc. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ryan Anneschenslui, 10, of Grand Blanc, pets a dog near a barbeque stand on South Saginaw Street during the Rolling Cruise on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Passengers sit in truck beds as they participate in the Rolling Cruise on South Saginaw Street in Flint on Aug. 19, 2021, during the Back to the Bricks main event week. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Boris Shean, 52, (left) and Lavelle Burns, 49, both of Flint, watch the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise from the sidewalk on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Gina Knuckles, 48, of Flint, sits inside her 1968 Buick Electra that she happened upon in 2010. She bought it because she loved the color. Knuckles was parked on South Saginaw Street in Flint watching the Rolling Cruise go by. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cars pull out of the Sunoco on Saginaw Street in Flint to enter the Rolling Cruise on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Wolf Hound sniffing a baby. Saginaw Street in downtown Flint is blocked off for the Back to the Bricks car show where hundreds of cars were parked along the road and car enthusiasts gawked at the shiny, unique, cars on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Tom Troupe, 43, of Goodrich, Mich. sits in his newly acquired 1928 Ford Coupe Rat Rod during the Back to the Bricks Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Troupe is a lifelong Back to the Bricks goer, he was excited to have a chance to be at an event after so many were cancelled due to COVID-19 last year. (KT Kanazawich | Flint BeaT)

Noor Shahabi, 20, makes her way down to the front of The Muslim House after attending a leture by Imam Hanafi Malik on Tuesday, August 10 in dowtown Flint. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Founder of the Crim Festival of Races, Bobby Crim, 90, crosses the finish line after the ten mile race during the festival on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The ten mile race runners start on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint during the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Gabriella Ring, 28, of Oak Park, Mich. makes her way down Saginaw Street towards the finish line at the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A runner cools off in the outdoor shower on Saginaw Street after a race during the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Theresa Szabo, 59, of Flushing, Mich. nears the finish line during the ten mile race at the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Wide reciever Amber Watson of the Flint Southwestern Jaguars poses for a photo during their first game of the season on Aug. 27, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Southwestern Jaguars take a break from their first game of the season at half time for a talk with their coaches on Aug. 27, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of El Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil rehearse on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Their next performance will be in the same place on Sunday, Sept. 12. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Walter McAdow gives an appreciation speech to the guests at the fundraiser event held on Sept. 1, 2021 to support his business after a fire. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Russ Dotson sits with his wood carvings at a fundraiser event for the fire damaged downtown Flint shop, the Flint Trading Co. on Sept. 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sumayah Elganainy, 15, of Grand Blanc, sells keychains of people, animals, and characters made from Rainbow Loom rubber bands at the Genesee County Children’s Business Fair September 4, 2021 (Carmen Nesbitt| Flint Beat).

Emily Larson, 13, wants to attend Michigan State University, and is selling her creations made out recycled material to raise money at the Annual Genesee County Children’s Business Fair on Sept. 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint painter Zeb Molina works on a mural during the first annual Fam Jam at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Toni Kane, 50, of Flint gets her face painted by Kathy Tuttle, 55, of the Campbell Township. Tuttle said her face painting career began just three hours before working with Kane at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shawny Neubecker of the Mundy Township is part of the Vertical Ambition break dancing crew based in Flint who came to host a breakdancing workshop at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Pastor Joe Schafer, 62, of Flint plucks on a guitar next to his grandson at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Michael Cobley teaches painting tehniques at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Participants of the Ed Henderson Charity Ride descend on downtown Flint, Mich. to join thousands of bikers and enthusiasts at the Bikes on the Bricks event on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bikers from Davison take a rest in the shade on the lawn of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Angelíca “Missy” Pettigrew, 27, of Flint, awaits Fiesta Mexicana attendees to make fajita orders at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sept. 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Juan Padilla, 40, and Munro Vargas, 63 of Flint prepare to put meat on the grill for fajitas during the Fiesta Mexicana celebration at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathlolic Church on Sept. 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Los Hermanos Esacmilla performs during the Fiesta Mexicana celebration at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathlolic Church on Sept. 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Wednesgay attendees dance to country music at Flint City Hard Cider on Sept. 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Roby Lee, 32, of Flint, hypes up the crowd at his event, Wednesgay, at Flint City Hard Cider on Sept. 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of players attend the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of players attend the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of players attend the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Anthony Coulchar, 30, pins his son, Zech’s, 7, runner number onto his shirt. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Clara and Jack Wheeler of Lennon, Mich. sit on a brick wall at the Flint Farmers Market awaiting the Fun Run. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ariana Krueger, 15, of Grand Blanc, grabs her medal as she crosses the finish line. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)