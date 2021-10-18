Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI – Autumn has arrived in Flint. The air is becoming cooler, the sun is setting earlier, and the leaves on the trees are starting to transform from a lush green to a palette of oranges, yellows, and reds, the fallen ones crunching under your shoes as you walk through them.
For 21 years the City of Flint has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” under the Tree City USA program, which is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
For the Flint community, this means being surrounded by grand tree-lined streets and parks almost anywhere you go.
According to the Tree City USA website, the program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover, resulting in cooler temperatures, cleaner air, and healthier residents.
Take a look at Flint’s changing colors below.