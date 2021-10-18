Flint, MI – Autumn has arrived in Flint. The air is becoming cooler, the sun is setting earlier, and the leaves on the trees are starting to transform from a lush green to a palette of oranges, yellows, and reds, the fallen ones crunching under your shoes as you walk through them.

For 21 years the City of Flint has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” under the Tree City USA program, which is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

For the Flint community, this means being surrounded by grand tree-lined streets and parks almost anywhere you go.

According to the Tree City USA website, the program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover, resulting in cooler temperatures, cleaner air, and healthier residents.

Take a look at Flint’s changing colors below.

Autumn foliage at Max Brandon Park on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 6, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Red leaves scatter the ground at Sarginson Park on the west side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Tunnel of autumn trees in the Woodcroft neighborhood on the west side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Autumn leaves cover the yard of a home in the Woodcroft neighborhood on the west side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Brownell Boulevard on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 6, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Scarecrows can be seen throughout Flint as part of the annual Glendale Hills Scarecrow Convention on Oct. 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Asbury Farms on the east side of Flint on Oct. 11, 2021. The farm, which started as a single garden in 2011, has grown to cover 50 vacant lots and is winterized to grow food year-round. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Red leaves scatter the ground at Sarginson Park on the west side of Flint on Oct. 8, 2021. The park has a picnic pavilion, playground, basketball courts, and a softball field. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Park Lake Park on the north side of Flint on Oct. 11, 2021. One hundred years ago, the park was transformed into an amusement park called Flint Park. After a 40-year run, the park closed its doors in 1961. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fallen autumn leaves at Sarginson Park on the west side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Glenwood Cemetery on the west side of Flint on Oct. 10, 2021. The cemetery was founded in 1857 and is the burial place of many of the city’s notables. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A burst of orange disguises an abandoned house on the south side of Flint on Oct. 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Max Brandon Park on the north side of Flint on Oct. 6, 2021. The park makes up 107 acres and is one of the largest open spaces in the city. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The sunset over the Flint River in Flint on Oct. 8, 2021. Flowing through Mott Park, the river is often used for recreation like kayaking and the annual Flint River Floatilla. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)