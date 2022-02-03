Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter. Never miss a story! Sign up now! We’re working to cover Flint. We empower and inform the community we serve through impactful journalism. Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing… No thanks Sharonda Jones, 32, slides down a hill on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Flint Beat | Santiago Ochoa) Aria Sanders, 5, and her cousin Envi McClain, 14, of Flint climb up the hill at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy after sledding on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Admire White, 11, of Flint, laughs after falling off her sled outside of Flint Classical Academy on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Montashia Brown, 12, of Flint, barrels down the hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Nasir Blackmon, 7, climbs up the hill leading to the football field on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat) Envi McClain, 14, of Flint, rolls down the snowy hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) People take to Flint Southwestern Classical Academy to sled during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Envi McClain, 14, Admire White, 11, and Aria Sanders, 5, of Flint roll down the hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) LaNean Adams and her granddaughter, CamBria Adams, 5 climb up the stairs to the top of a hill on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat) Aria Sanders, 5, of Flint, plays in the snow outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) RelatedFlint Photos: A look back on 2021January 1, 2022In "Community"Graduation 2021: Flint high schoolers graduate on the heels of a pandemicJune 3, 2021In "Education"Flint Photos: a look back on Summer 2021October 2, 2021In "Community"