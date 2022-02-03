Sharonda Jones, 32, slides down a hill on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Flint Beat | Santiago Ochoa)
Aria Sanders, 5, and her cousin Envi McClain, 14, of Flint climb up the hill at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy after sledding on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
Admire White, 11, of Flint, laughs after falling off her sled outside of Flint Classical Academy on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
Montashia Brown, 12, of Flint, barrels down the hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
Nasir Blackmon, 7, climbs up the hill leading to the football field on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)
Envi McClain, 14, of Flint, rolls down the snowy hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
People take to Flint Southwestern Classical Academy to sled during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
Envi McClain, 14, Admire White, 11, and Aria Sanders, 5, of Flint roll down the hill outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)
LaNean Adams and her granddaughter, CamBria Adams, 5 climb up the stairs to the top of a hill on Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s campus during a snow storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)
Aria Sanders, 5, of Flint, plays in the snow outside of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during a snow storm on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

