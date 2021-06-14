Flint, MI—The City of Flint is proposing to crack down on street drifting, but Rachel Wooten is providing a safe outlet for car fanatics to burn rubber in collaboration with Alpha Motorsports, Inc.
Wooten has been organizing car meets for the last two years. She was originally hosting more traditional classic car shows in Grand Blanc, where she lives. At the end of 2020, she linked up with Alpha Motorsports for the first time to host a meet-up in Flint. They spent the following winter dreaming up plans for future events, but it wasn’t until this past May that she decided to set up a slideshow where attendees could take turns doing burnouts and slides.
On Saturday June 12, people of all ages gathered in the Alpha Motorsports parking lot just outside of downtown Flint for the Armory Backshow. When asked what type of cars you could find at the event Wooten said “from your daily shit box, to exotic cars.”
Smiles and excitement could be found from every angle as tires screeched and smoke filled the air in the slideshow pit—sometimes until the car was no longer visible. A DJ was on site providing a soundtrack for the day and a food vendor was slinging Koegels and other snacks.
Wooten says that when she hosts an event her main goal is to walk around and see everyone smiling and having fun. “I’m so passionate about it. I’ve been to so many (events like this) where there’s always trouble. There’s always an argument or some little group where, you know, there’s some petty drama going on, and I never see that at my events.” Wooten said.
Safety is a big concern for Wooten. She says she has a zero tolerance policy for dangerous behavior. She considers herself a youth mentor, and is a mother and grandmother. “I like to sleep at night, so I will not allow these kids to hang out windows or be in the pit at all, because just one accident could be someone’s life. We have staff that walk around the pit to make sure that nobody is going to be in the pit and that they (drivers) follow the rules. And I have my megaphone,” she said.
Small but mighty, Wooten is known to pause the entire event if someone’s safety is in question.
You can find out about future events by following Rachel Wooten on Facebook or joining the NightLife Cruise Facebook group here.
Leave a comment