Flint, MI — The North Flint Neighborhood Action Council (NAC) and Community Roots will work in partnership with the City of Flint, Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the United Way of Genesee County to offer four city-wide Clarion Call Sessions this month.

The purpose of the Clarion Call Sessions is to give residents of Flint and Genesee County an opportunity to make priority recommendations for issues that must be addressed to improve quality of life and eliminate disparities for marginalized residents of the community.

Recommendations from the sessions will be presented to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Task Force 2.0 for oversight and implementation.

The sessions’ dates, times and locations are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Time: 11:00 AM–12:30 PM

Location: Brennan Senior Center, 1301 Pingree Ave.

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Time: 2:00–3:30 PM

Location: Hasselbring Senior Center, 1002 W. Home Ave.

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: 10:00–11:30 AM

Location: Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: 5:30–7:00 PM

Location: Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.

The first 25 participants at each session will receive a free t-shirt as a token of appreciation.

For more information on the Clarion Call Sessions, contact Geraldine Clark of the North Flint Neighborhood Action Council at (810) 219-9515 or by email at info@northflintnac.org.

The North Flint Neighborhood Action Council exists to address issues related to safety, education, communication, housing, and beautification by bringing together residents, block clubs/neighborhood associations, and organizations to develop responses for North Flint to enhance the quality of life for all Flint residents.