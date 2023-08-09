Flint, MI — The lobby of Doyle-Ryder Elementary teemed with smiling students, parents and staff the morning of Aug. 9, 2023, the first day of Flint Community Schools’ (FCS) new school year.

Dr. Natoya Coleman, the school’s principal, said she was excited to see students back in the newly-renovated building and grateful that concerns over the space’s former issues — and transportation to Potter Elementary during its construction — were behind her and the Doyle-Ryder Dragons family.

“We’re just excited to be closer to our school community,” she said. “It was quite a task bussing our walkers and car riders over to Potter and making sure that we were able to accommodate their needs.”

Students hop off the morning bus on the first day of school outside Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students grab free school supplies on the first day of school outside Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students grab free school supplies on the first day of school outside Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coleman said she would be working with students and staff to acclimate to the space and the year’s new curriculum, but she was thrilled to be doing so with “all the resources we need” in the upgraded school building.

For her part, Bailey Caver, age 7, said she was also excited to be back at Doyle-Ryder.

Bailey, who wore a light pink unicorn t-shirt and multi-colored tulle skirt for her first day of second grade, told Flint Beat she was most looking forward to “math class,” and added that she hopes to one day be a teacher.

Bailey and dozens of other students were greeted on Aug. 9 with a pep-rally welcome from the elementary’s staff and FCS Board of Education members, including Board Vice President Dr. Joyce Ellis-McNeal, Trustee Claudia Perkins and Board President Michael Clack.

The Johnson family gets ready for the first day of school outside Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Literacy Specialist Shari Burdt (left) hugs one of her former students Jennifer Boston on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Burdt has been working in Flint Community Schools for 51 years, she said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

“I’m looking forward to all positivity,” Clack told Flint Beat of the coming school year. “Change, new attitude, growth: we’re gonna go from here.”

Taking a survey of the first day back across the district, FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones told Flint Beat, “We had a really good day today.”

He said the temporary setup at Southwestern Classical Academy, which serves as home base for some Holmes STEM Academy students during renovations to their building this year, seemed to have worked well.

The superintendent noted that while he shares others’ excitement for the “momentum” created by the district’s many renovation projects and new programming, he’s most excited about retaining and serving the district’s roughly 3,000 students.

“Those that are doing studies state that we should be down to about 2,200 scholars,” Jones told Flint Beat after the day’s dismissal. “Well, we have been able to hold at 3,000, and we’re excited to serve that many scholars in our city.”

Jones added that while the district does “want that number higher” eventually, to be able to serve so many Flint students remains an honor.

“We’re most excited about that,” he said.

Check out more pictures of the first day of school below.

Students and their families gather on the bleachers in the gymnasium on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Families check in on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Staff greet incoming students as they head into the gymnasium on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Literacy Specialist Shari Burdt hugs fifth grader Azariah Hawthorne on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Burdt has been working in Flint Community Schools for 51 years, she said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Muse family hangs out in the gymnasium as they wait for the principal to speak on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dr. Natoya Coleman, principal of Doyle-Ryder Elementary School, speaks to students and their families in the gymnasium on the first day of school in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students pose for a picture in the gymnasium on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Caden Muse, Malysia Muse and Miasia Muse chase after each other in the gymnasium on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Emma Lawson throws her arms around her mother Scarlett Lawson on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students wait in line to head into their classrooms on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students head into their classrooms on the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Literacy Specialist Shari Burdt shows Derikas Marshall, Jr. the school’s fish pond during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students head out of their classroom for dismissal during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students head out of their classroom for dismissal during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Richard McQueary, a community health worker with Genesee Health Plan, hugs Derikas Marshall, Jr. during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

First graders head out of their classroom for dismissal during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students head out of their classroom for dismissal during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)