Flint, MI – On the heels of completing extensive work at Doyle Ryder Elementary, Flint Community Schools (FCS) has announced another major renovation, this time at Holmes STEM Academy.

According to a press release on July 6, 2023, the renovations at Holmes will include a roof replacement, relocated main office, updated entry and new furniture in every classroom.

There will also be full-building upgrades for its HVAC system, fire protection, electrical, fire alarms, lighting and ceilings.

The upgrades are expected to take place throughout the 2023-24 school year, with Holmes’ scholars being temporarily relocated to Southwestern Classical Academy during the renovation process.

“To facilitate this relocation, we have allocated a separate wing at Southwestern Classical Academy solely for Holmes scholars,” FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote to district families in a July 6 letter. “This area will include all necessary facilities, including a dedicated principal’s office, and will provide a familiar environment that is conducive to our scholars’ growth.”

In his letter, Jones also noted that Holmes students will have their own team of safety advocates, who will oversee the building “alongside the team at Southwestern,” and transportation that’s “comparable to their current route” will also be provided.

“A bus route from Holmes to Southwestern will be added for scholars who walk or are dropped off at Holmes,” the letter states. “In addition to creating a continuity of learning, this arrangement will also offer Holmes scholars a firsthand look at their future high school.”

Neither the superintendent nor the district’s press relations firm, Lambert, responded to Flint Beat’s repeated requests regarding the cost of the coming renovation nor its funding source by press time.

According the district’s press release, Holmes’ renovations are expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2024, in time for scholars’ return to the building for the 2024-25 school year.

The first day of the district’s upcoming 2023-24 school year is Aug. 9.