Flint, MI—Flint United is back for its third season with new head coach Kevin Crosby, and now, the basketball team is on the hunt for new players too.

Flint United, which competes professionally in The Basketball League, hosted its first round of tryouts at the International Academy of Flint on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. There, a little over a dozen prospective players put their skills to the test in a scrimmage and a handful of drills.

Flint United’s roster is wide open, said the team’s owner and president Kevin Mays, adding that players from the team’s prior season still go through the tryout process.

The team has two more rounds of tryouts scheduled before selected payers head to training camp. The next round will be held at Oakland Fieldhouse in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2022. After a break, the team will be back in Flint, Mich. for its final tryout at the University of Michigan-Flint Recreation Center on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Prospective players huddle up during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyree Keyes drives the ball during a scrimmage between prospective players at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Prospective players anticipate a rebound during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint United Head Coach Kevin Crosby talks to prospective players during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A prospective player chases his rebound during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyree Keyes takes his turn at a shooting drill during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Team helper Trevette Cochran-Moore grabs a rebound during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Trustin Farmer, who plays on the Flint Flames, takes his turn during a shooting drill at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flitn Beat)

Prospective players practice during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Trustin Farmer, who plays on the Flint Flames, grabs his rebound after making a shot during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris Stevenson (right) passes the ball during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A prospective player holds a basketball during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Tyree Keyes, Marques Pool and Neshua Wise take a break on the bench during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris Stevenson goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flitn Beat) Flint United Head Coach Kevin Crosby (center) takes notes during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Flint United team helper Trevette Cochran-Moore, Head Coach Kevin Crosby, Assistant Coach Keith Gray and Assistant Coach Aaron Jackson watch prospective players during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Prospective players scrimmage during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Prospective players fight for a loose ball during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Keenen Coleman goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Prospective players fight for a rebound during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jaire Price poses for a portrait during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyree Keyes drives the ball during a scrimmage between prospective players at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Marques Pool helps up Chris Stevenson during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint United Assistant Coach Keith Gray leads shooting drills during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint United Head Coach Kevin Crosby (left), a team helper Trevette Cochran-Moore (center) and Assistant Coach Keith Gray watch prospective players scrimmage during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A prospective player goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Trustin Farmer, who plays on the Flint Flames, poses for a portrait during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Neshua Wise grabs a rebound during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Reggie Reed snags a rebound during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyree Keyes goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tyree Keyes goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Keenen Coleman goes for a pass during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Keenen Coleman goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A prospective player holds a basketball during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint United Assistant Coach Aaron Jackson (left) stretches while prospective players gather in a circle during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint United Owner and President Kevin Mays talks to prospective players during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint United Head Coach Kevin Crosby talks to prospective players during tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)