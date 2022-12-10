Flint, MI—Flint United is back for its third season with new head coach Kevin Crosby, and now, the basketball team is on the hunt for new players too.
Flint United, which competes professionally in The Basketball League, hosted its first round of tryouts at the International Academy of Flint on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. There, a little over a dozen prospective players put their skills to the test in a scrimmage and a handful of drills.
Flint United’s roster is wide open, said the team’s owner and president Kevin Mays, adding that players from the team’s prior season still go through the tryout process.
The team has two more rounds of tryouts scheduled before selected payers head to training camp. The next round will be held at Oakland Fieldhouse in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2022. After a break, the team will be back in Flint, Mich. for its final tryout at the University of Michigan-Flint Recreation Center on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2023.