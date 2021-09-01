Flint, MI— Doyle-Ryder students will be spread between Holmes Elementary and Potter Elementary after school officials discovered mold in some of Doyle-Ryder’s classrooms and closed the school Monday.

Effective Sept. 1, pre-kindergarteners will attend Holmes Elementary. Starting Sept. 13. Kindergarten through sixth grade will attend Potter Elementary.

“Potter Elementary was selected because the school has enough space to provide our Doyle-Ryder students with their own section,” Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a letter to parents and students.

Meanwhile, the district will perform “remediation” and other improvements at Doyle-Ryder, including updates to the roof and parking lot, Jones said.

Staff will pass out educational materials and packets in the Doyle-Ryder parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or by appointment.

Since fall semester started Aug. 4, the district has canceled 10 days of classes. Michigan law allows school districts to cancel up to six days of instruction per school year without penalty. Heat days and snow days count towards this time.

Doyle-Ryder students will now miss an additional week due to the mold discovery.

“We are developing a plan to address the missed school days this year, and we will share that information as soon as it is available,” Jones said in the letter. “We apologize to our Doyle-Ryder families for the inconvenience presented by this closure. We encourage any parent or guardian with questions or concerns to contact the district directly. We will continue to put our community first and provide an update as soon as possible.”

Schools close the week of Sept. 6 for intersession.