Flint, MI — Music and cheers rang out through Flint this weekend as residents celebrated Juneteenth this year with parades, block parties, and festivals across the city. Check out the weekend’s festivities through the lenses of Flint Beat’s photographers.

The Flint Juneteenth Parade

The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group dances during the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A dancer on the Kamazing Angels dance team poses for a portrait while another gets ready ahead of Flint’s Juneteenth Parade in the University of Michigan’s parking lot at the corner of Saginaw Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Kamazing Angels danced in the parade, which ended in the Flat Lot downtown. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Camryn Emery, 14, of Pontiac, Mich. waits for the annual Juneteenth parade in the UM-Flint parking lot in Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. Emery is part of the Notorious Monroe Dance Group. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mayor Sheldon Neeley rides along the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A member of Trendsetters Productions drives a car down Saginaw Street during Flint’s Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This car was specifically for Trendsetters Productions’s This is Me program, which hosts a fashion show for people with special needs. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

People gather to watch dance performances in the flat lot after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shatoria McGee and Dontrel Lott, of Flint, pose for a photo as they walk in the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A student from King Karate shows off karate moves in the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A player on the Flint City Bucks soccer team high fives Elijah Washington after kicking the ball back and forth with him, Ocean Hall and Amaya Walton on Saginaw Street during Flint’s Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

TK Thomas cheers from the side of a car for Trendsetters Productions as it drives down Saginaw Street during Flint’s Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This car was specifically for Trendsetters Productions’s This is Me program, which hosts a fashion show for people with special needs. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A parade marcher holds up a sign for Meijer grocery store during Flint’s Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022 (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat) Members of the Mott Community College Black Professional Alliance march down Saginaw Street during Flint’s Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group pose with their pom poms after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group performs in the flat lot after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Members of the Kamazing Angels dance team dance in the Downtown Flat Lot after the Flint Juneteenth Parade ended there on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Notorious Monroe dance team members play a drum with Juneteenth Drumline member Jonathan Elkins while Mishaun Coffer plays another one with Antonio King in the Downtown Flat Lot after the Flint Juneteenth Parade ended there on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Khloe Williams watches Flint’s Juneteenth Parade as it turns onto Saginaw Street on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival

Children play on a bouncy castle during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sugar Shack owner TJ Black shakes up a lemonade in his concession truck during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Black’s family bought the Sugar Shack truck about five years ago, and started operating in 2019. With so many events cancelled by the pandemic for the last two years, operating the truck was difficult, he said. Now that more events are opening up, the Sugar Shack is busy this summer, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Thomas Black poses for a portrait outside his family’s concession truck during the Black Buckham Juneenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Black’s family bought the Sugar Shack truck about five years ago, and started operating in 2019. With so many events cancelled by the pandemic for the last two years, operating the truck was difficult, said TJ Black, Thomas Black’s son. Thomas Black spent the Juneteenth Festival hanging out and people watching from his spot on the truck’s trailer hitch. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Artist Bee Robertson paints during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Robertson has been drawing and painting for years, and he just hosted his first gallery show at Flint Local 432 in May. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deszy Marie, founder of the waistbead business Destiny’s Blessings, ties an anklet on Kirei Turner during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aaliyah Gates and her mother Sandra Peoples, who together started the handcrafted bracelet business called Beadedd Beautiess, sell bracelets at their table during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Sylivia Tripplett, Anaiya Sweeney and Tamera Harris show off the bracelets they just bought from Beadedd Beautiess, a handcrafted bracelet business started by Aaliyah Gates and her mother Sandra Peoples, during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Antonio Forte II and Lee Grant Allen, co-owners of the new store BAU-HOUSE, pose for a photo during their grand opening on June 18, 2022, as part of the Black Buckham Juneteenth Celebration event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jahiem Upchurch, Devontae Williams and Antonio Sweeney clap after King Kam performed a spoken word poem during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) City Councilwoman Tonya Burns listens to to Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill sing at the Black Buckham Juneteenth Celebration on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jaszmane Sisco, founder of the pastry arts brand Little Suga’s, arranges a cupcake she made on her table at the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint City Social Club founder Tony Vu shows a bandana on his dog Lafa that reads “Black is Beautiful” during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Errin Whitaker talks about his piece “Fat Daddy,” a drawing of Notorius B.I.G., with Julian Collins, who bought it during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mama Sol’s Juneteenth Concert and Fireworks Show

Flint musician Mama Sol speaks about the importance of caring for the youth after calling up her son Wasir James and his friends Kevin Tiggs Jr., Damarcus Burke Jr., Shawk Holbrook and Isaiah Smith during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint musician Mama Sol performs on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Khari Harden rides by on his scooter while concert-goers dance ahead of Flint musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Ronald Hopson poses for a portrait while concert-goers walk past with folding chairs ahead of Flint musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

D-D, Flint Musician Mama Sol’s mother, poses for a portrait before her daughter performs on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Carissa Bush and Terrance Bush smile as Flint musician Mama Sol’s performance begins on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kyle Cochran, Ari Cochran, Vina Cochran and Tristen Cochran relax on a blanket before Flint musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint musician Mama Sol performs on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint musician Mama Sol speaks about the importance of caring for the youth after calling up her son Wasir James and his friends Kevin Tiggs Jr., Damarcus Burke Jr., Shawk Holbrook and Isaiah Smith during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Musician Mama Sol raises up her key to the city that Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented to her during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Musician Mama Sol stands on stage with her mother D-D and her son Wasir James after Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented her a key to the city during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint musician Mama Sol guides Baby Alex through a song during during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. She called him up after seeing him dance near the stage. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Linnell Jones-McKenney, Flint’s first professional female basketball player and longtime coach, gives a speech as Mayor Sheldon Neeley presents her with a key to the city during Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. In her position as athletics program director at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Jones-McKenney organizes sports programs for student athletes. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Event organizer April Cook-Hawkins takes a selfie on stage after Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cook-Hawkins’s husband Jeff Hawkins and his daughter Ariana Hawkins stand to the right while Mayor Sheldon Neeley stands on the left. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Washington, Dream Washington, Kayden Washington, Tristan Nucian, Brandon Hill, Justin Nettles, Khari Harden and Kamora Harden watch fireworks after Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint artist Pauly M. Everett, Michael Everett, Vinnie Sturgess and others pose for a portrait during the fireworks show following Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A firework lights up the sky after Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022 (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Street Renaming in Honor of Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields takes a video as the Claressa Shields Street sign is unveiled on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cay’dence Moore, 7, of Flint, rides a pony on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Claressa Shields street renaming event on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Deontre Burke and JR Toby pose for a portrait while eating ice cream at a block party for famed Flint boxer Claressa Shields on the street she grew up on in Flint’s Northside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The city changed the name of the street, formerly Spencer Street, to Claressa Shields Street in her honor. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Claressa Shields takes photos in front of the newly unveiled Claressa Shields Street sign on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

April Cook-Hawkins serves ice cream at a block party for famed Flint boxer Claressa Shields on the street Shields grew up on in Flint’s Northside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The city changed the name of the street, formerly Spencer Street, to Claressa Shields Street in her honor. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

P Nut, a close friend of famed Flint Boxer Claressa Shields, poses for a portrait with Robert McCathern, the pastor of Joy Tabernacle, a nondenominational congregation on Flint’s Northside, at a block party on the street Shields grew up on in Flint’s Northside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The city changed the name of the street, formerly Spencer Street, to Claressa Shields Street in her honor. Shields worships with McCathern and P Nut at Joy Tabernacle. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Blu Beavers, 3, of Flint, pets a goat on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Claressa Shields street renaming event on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Traditional Flint Juneteenth Celebration

The Kuungana African Drum and Dance Company lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

E. Hill Deloney (back center) helps lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022, alongside Karen Weaver (back left) and City Councilwoman Tonya Burns (front left). (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Kuungana African Drum and Dance Company lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) City Councilman Eric Mays watches the Juneteenth motorcade pass by in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill sings during the Juneteenth celebration at Max Brandon Park on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Marquita Adams of Flint shows off her earrings at the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Children run to get candy thrown from the Juneteenth motorcade in Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday

Players compete in the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Carldale “Country” Muse poses for a portrait while refereeing the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tounrament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jacob Dean and Tim Dean pose for a portrait during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Players compete in the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tianto Russell and his son Erion Chalter pose for a portrait during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Michael Howard, one of the founders of Howard’s Helping Hands, poses for a portrait for a portrait during the basketball tournament at his organization’s 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Erion Chalter and Jacob Dean play during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shareeka Howard, holding Jeremiah Wilson, Michael Howard and Patrice Howard pose for a portrait at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, Sr., one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Shiann Howard poses for a portrait with her son Jeremiah Wilson during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C

Flint promoter Toeknee dances on Saginaw Street outside Flint’s Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Vendors and residents gathered in the Flat Lot for Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local dancer Steven Smith, who goes by the moniker Flinttastic the Dancer, dances during Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C in the Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Local dancer Steven Smith, who goes by the moniker Flinttastic the Dancer, shows his shirt and necklace during Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C in the Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Gerald Barrett and J Dirty dance during Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C in the Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

LaQuindra Cooper, who runs a catering business called Prepped by Dot, cooks hibachi during Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C in the Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Latoya Nettles poses for a portrait with snacks and sodas she sold during Flint’s Third Annual Juneteenth Festival presented by Kerale C in the Downtown Flat Lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)