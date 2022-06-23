Flint, MI– After a two-year hiatus, the Flint’s Smooth Steppers are set to bring back their annual ball to the community.

On June 24, from 6 to 10 p.m. the community is invited to dinner and dancing with the Smooth Steppers, a senior line dancing group, at Signature Chop House located at 1537 Pierson Rd.

“Everyone gets to showcase their dances, what they do, what they learned,” said Delois Jackson, Smooth Stepper’s creator and instructor. “And we always try to stress the health part of the dancing.”

The ball is typically an annual event, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the group from hosting it over the last two years. Now, Jackson said they’re ready to bring it back with limited attendance.

“Dancing is for everyone, no matter what kind of dancing you’re doing,” Jackson said. “Because it’s a mental thing too.”

“We are so excited this year because we couldn’t have it. Now people are calling, asking for tickets,” Jackson said. “They’re ready to go out and they’re ready to get dressed up.”

Tickets are $60 for the event that will feature a DJ, dinner, guest speakers and lots of dancing. Those interested in attending can contact Jackson at 810-308-2876 for tickets and more information.

The steppers get together weekly at the Berston Field House on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the ball or joining the Smooth Steppers contact Delois Jackson by email at delois1979@yahoo.com or call her at (810) 308-2876.