Flint, MI—The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has extended its partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries full of lead-mitigating food to Flint residents throughout April.

The program has been ongoing since 2016. Last year, the food bank performed 217 food distributions and fed over 61,000 Flint families.

Due to COVID-19, volunteers are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Volunteers must wear gloves, mask, wash their hands often and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day, MDHHS officials said in a press release.

Customers will not need to leave their vehicles to receive food. They only need to open their trunks and the volunteers will load it up.

This month’s mobile food pantries will include produce and proteins, including ground turkey, cheese, apples, and potatoes.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website.

Flint Mobile Pantry April Distribution Schedule

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at 10 a.m.



Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave. Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m.



Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, at 10 a.m.



Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at 10 a.m.



American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, April 10, at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free food at the three Flint Help Center locations: