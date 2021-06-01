Flint, MI—The Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced last week that it would continue its partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide lead-mitigating food to Flint residents throughout June.

The program has been ongoing since 2016. Last year, the Food Bank held 217 food distributions and fed over 61,000 Flint families.

Due to COVID-19, volunteers are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Volunteers must wear gloves, masks, wash their hands often and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day, MDHHS officials said in a press release.

Customers will not need to leave their vehicles to receive food. They simply need to open their trunks and the volunteers will load food into vehicles.

This month’s mobile food pantry distribution will include,vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including mangoes, potatoes, ground turkey, and cheese.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website.

Flint Mobile Pantry June Distribution Schedule

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday June 24, at 10 a.m.

Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m.

Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

Monday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy.

Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m.

Monday, June 14, at 11 a.m.

Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.

Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.

Saturday, June 12, at 9 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at three Flint Help Center locations: