Flint, MI—Want to get to know your city council candidates before the Nov. 2 election?

Flint Beat has partnered with Communities First Inc. and The League of Women Voters to create a week-long series of conversations with city council candidates.

The first will post Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. and will feature candidates from the first and second wards. Every morning following, more forums—released numerically, by ward—will be released.

Some candidates chose not to participate, but all who did participate were asked the same six questions regarding what they think are the most pressing issues facing their ward, their plans to ensure transparency, balancing the city’s budget, and more.

Check back Oct. 18 for a link to the first Flint City Council Candidate Forum.