Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department has updated its initial school mask order released on Aug. 12 to include pre-kindergarten and grades seven through twelve. It will go into effect Sept. 7.

The order applies to all school staff and students regardless of vaccination status.

The order also expands on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Epidemic Order, which requires all schools to publicly report known and suspected COVID cases.

Genesee County schools now must also provide public notice of total positive cases, current positive cases, probable cases, total quarantined, currently quarantined, and persons cleared to return.

The order does not apply to students participating in outdoor activities that do not involve physical contact, children under the age of four, those with developmental conditions of any age, vaccinated teachers working with students who are hard of hearing or those who benefit from facial clues, and those with certain medical conditions.

“The order will remain in effect until community transmission for Genesee County is categorized as “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Transmission Indicator for New Cases for at least 14 consecutive days,” a press release stated.

Currently, Genesee County is at high risk for COVID transmission, according to the CDC. This means the county had 50-99 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.

Moderate transmission is weekly cases per 100,000 ranging from 10 to 49.